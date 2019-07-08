There is a moment early on in Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia when water pours down from the big top ceiling, droplets shimmering like falling diamonds. A trapeze artist and another acrobat spinning across the stage floor in a large metal ring twirl into and out of this waterfall. It’s a dreamlike …
Since the 1960s, Amherst Early Music has been transporting amateur and professional musicians a few hundred years into our musical past.
Most chefs don’t want to see their customers grimace when tasting their food. But Pamela Paydos, the chef-owner of Popover Bistro & Bakery in Simsbury, wants to see just that when people t…
The nearly $1 billion MGM Springfield opened last summer just up I-91 in Massachusetts with hoopla, media buzz and local pride for a downtown on the rise from the ruins of a 2011 tornado.
Milford calls itself a small city with a big heart. It’s also a beautiful seaside community with more miles of coastline than any town in the state. If it’s not home to you, it can start to feel that way in no time.
When I get the assignment to spend a weekend at Foxwoods and write about it, I start to wonder which category gambling losses would go in on my expense report. But it’s going to be tricky to get to the tables. There’s a lot to do here.
On vacation, readers and writers often attempt to settle down with a good book or an unfinished manuscript, respectively. A few hotels in New England are perfect literary retreats and ideal for vacationers hoping never to stray too far from the page or pen.
My wife and I recently spent the night at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville and sampled a portion of what the resort has to offer. Here’s a snapshot of our trip.
You don’t have to fly to the tropics to enjoy the remote charm of an isolated island. These picturesque escapes are all within striking distance of Connecticut, so head to the closest ferry an…
Also: UConn alum Forrest McClendon in Cabaret at the Connecticut Repertory Theater; Madison’s Juliet Brett on her role in FX's Fosse/Verdon; Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin at the Hartford Stage.
Since January, there have been 23 sightings of UFOs in Connecticut, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.
Noodles are the new sushi, says Kim Pak Chai, chef and co-owner of Mama Chow.
Robert Segee remembered the day in 1944 the children burned in Hartford. The day black smoke rose over Connecticut and the smell of burning canvas mixed with human flesh. It was a day that had…
For the past few years, I’ve been having the travel equivalent of an extramarital affair with the Hudson Valley region of New York. Don’t worry, Connecticut, I still love you … the Hudson Valley is just, well, different.
Put the words “road trip” together, say them out loud, and they open a small door into the American soul.
Thanks to the Litchfield Aid of the Connecticut Junior Republic, on July 12 and 13 residents and visitors can visit some of these homes and gardens, several of which have never been open to the public.
In a world where everyone accumulates so much stuff, beautiful built-ins serve as a creative way to organize it all.
Just in time for the Fourth of July, a nearly four-story piece of Americana has returned to Danbury in the form of a 38-foot fiberglass statue of Uncle Sam.
NEW CANAAN — Filing for divorce two years ago today — June 20, 2017 — after leaving her family’s home with her five children, Jennifer Dulos told a judge her husband Fotis would seek revenge.