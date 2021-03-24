10 decor items from grandma’s house that are back in style

1. Chintz: A timeless classic, chintz has once again become mainstream, making its resounding return in fabrics, furniture and serving ware.
2. Floral wallpaper: Florals of all sizes are reappearing as sophisticated wallpaper options.
3. Needlepoint: The age-old hobby of needlepointing has come a long way. Go big, or opt for smaller canvases like Christmas ornaments and framed phrases.
4. China cabinets: Mass-produced furniture made of engineered wood won’t last and won’t make a unique statement. Solid-wood antique china cabinets do both.
5. Pink tile: Pink subway or zellige tiles are the perfect way of incorporating the retro trend in a subtle, more current way.
6. Ornate frames: Thin wooden frames are out; ornate frames (like gold) are in.
7. Decorative plates: Grandma knew it — fine china makes for gorgeous wall art.
8. Colored glassware: Also called “depression glass,” it can brighten a space.
9. Quilt:s If you don’t have grandma’s original, quilts in retro patterns are widely available.
10. Pintuck pillows: While modern versions are much trendier than grandma’s aged lace variation, the round pillow trend is definitely back.