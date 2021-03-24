You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10 decor items from grandma’s house that are back in style

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
Wallpaper Mirror (1).jpg

Grandiose wallpaper and an ornate framed mirror? Grandma might like it, though she’d probably say to go easy on the sauce.

1. Chintz: A timeless classic, chintz has once again become mainstream, making its resounding return in fabrics, furniture and serving ware.

2. Floral wallpaper: Florals of all sizes are reappearing as sophisticated wallpaper options.

3. Needlepoint: The age-old hobby of needlepointing has come a long way. Go big, or opt for smaller canvases like Christmas ornaments and framed phrases.

4. China cabinets: Mass-produced furniture made of engineered wood won’t last and won’t make a unique statement. Solid-wood antique china cabinets do both.

5. Pink tile: Pink subway or zellige tiles are the perfect way of incorporating the retro trend in a subtle, more current way.

6. Ornate frames: Thin wooden frames are out; ornate frames (like gold) are in.

7. Decorative plates: Grandma knew it — fine china makes for gorgeous wall art.

8. Colored glassware: Also called “depression glass,” it can brighten a space.

9. Quilt:s If you don’t have grandma’s original, quilts in retro patterns are widely available.

10. Pintuck pillows: While modern versions are much trendier than grandma’s aged lace variation, the round pillow trend is definitely back.

This article appears in the April 2021 issue of Connecticut MagazineYou can subscribe to Connecticut Magazine here, or find the current issue on sale hereSign up for our newsletter to get our latest and greatest content delivered right to your inbox. Have a question or comment? Email editor@connecticutmag.com. And follow us on Facebook and Instagram @connecticutmagazine and Twitter @connecticutmag.

Tags