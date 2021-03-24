10 standout Connecticut home decor shops

The key to creating a home you love is filling it with meaningful objects (rather than replicating the Restoration Hardware catalog). Instead of buying another mass-produced sign from Hobby Lobby, stop into one of these independently owned stores to source pieces that speak to you.
Best for international imports: Bungalow
Entering Westport’s Bungalow boutique conjures the feeling of wandering an open-air market in Europe or the Middle East. That’s thanks to owner Wende Cohen, who travels the globe to find the most sumptuous pieces of antiques, textiles, baskets and accessories. With an added focus on home of late, Cohen is loving items with a calming essence, like ultra-luxurious bedding, cashmere throws, European down pillows, shearling cushions, and organic wool rugs. 4 Sconset Square, Westport, 203-227-4406, bungalowdecor.com, Instagram: @bungalowdecor
Best for affordable antiques: Collinsville Antiques
With 22,000 square feet of floor space in New Hartford, Collinsville Antiques is home to more than 100 dealers offering antiques, collectibles, LPs and oddities. “Our huge collection of furniture and quality collectibles is touted everywhere,” says owner Doug Szydlo, who runs the collective with his wife Cindy. “Our client base is local, national (tens of thousands from all of the 50 states), and even international with regular visitors from over 140 countries around the world.” 283 Main St. (Route 44), New Hartford, 860-379-2290, collinsvilleantiques.com, Instagram: @collinsvilleantiques
Best for farmhouse style: The Rustic Barn
Eat your heart out, Joanna Gaines. The Rustic Barn in Killingworth charms with hand-reclaimed wood pieces housed in, as its name suggests, a bucolic red barn. Artisans turn weathered wood materials into farmhouse-style furniture spanning hutches, benches, tables and chairs. Shop smaller accents as well like wall signs, sconces, and knick-knacks. Not an up-cycler? The Rustic Barn’s team does the dirty work for you, scouring barns and sheds across New England for raw materials and bringing them to life with every nail hole, knot and groove on display. 157 Route 81, Killingworth, 860-452-4145, therusticbarnct.com, Instagram: @therusticbarnct
Best for textiles: Artemisia
What happens when you bring together an artist/interior designer with an art dealer/art historian who share a mutual love of design? You get Artemisia, a destination shop in Old Lyme stocking a range of unique objects and furniture as well as antique fabrics including ikat, suzani and European silk velvets. The store also houses pillows, placemats and ottomans designed and produced by owners Rosemarie Padovano and Marcello Marvelli (the aforementioned design gurus). 23 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 917-797-7644, artemisiainc.com, Instagram: @artemisianyc
Best for vintage knick-knacks and plants: EBM Vintage
This store has been a hallmark of downtown New Haven since owner Carol Orr opened up shop in 2007. EBM has been a go-to for great vintage (from large furniture to small housewares and accessories), but Orr felt the shop could benefit from some green and recently added houseplants to the mix. “The addition came from my love of plants and my past careers using my degrees in plant science/horticulture and landscape architecture,” she adds. 839 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-772-1728, englishbuilding
markets.com, Instagram:@ebmnewhaven
Best for high-ticket antiques: The Antique and Artisan Gallery
There’s a reason Manhattan’s leading designers love to hop on Metro-North to spend a day scouring The Antique and Artisan Gallery in Stamford. Owners Bruce Wylie and Mari Ann Maher use their respective backgrounds leading the design team at John Rosselli & Associates and buying for New York’s top auction houses to curate the shop with the highest-quality pieces. Find furnishings spanning periods and styles — from Art Deco to French Country, Chinoiserie, Neoclassical, and everything in between — styled in meticulously edited vignettes. 69 Jefferson St., Stamford, 203-327-6022, theantiqueandartisangallery.com, Instagram: @antiqueartisan
Best for wares by local artisans: 100 Main
The latest concept from renowned interior designer Bunny Williams, 100 Main features the work of more than 100 artisans from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. Housed in an old grocery store in Falls Village, the shop is home to everything from art, furniture and textiles to handbags and dog accessories, all curated by Williams and Great Barrington native/fashion expert Christina van Hengel. 100 Main St., Falls Village, 860-453-4356, 100mainst.com, Instagram: @100mainst
Best for industrial salvage: Mongers Market
Open every Sunday, Bridgeport’s Mongers Market offers 75,000 square feet of vintage and antique items in a refurbished factory environment. You’ll find an array of industrial salvage items including doors, hardware, vintage school lockers, shelving, hardware, architectural elements, windows, flooring — you name it. Prefer your finds more finished? There’s also a gallery of vendors selling vintage furniture, home accessories, and clothing. 1155 Railroad Ave., Bridgeport, 203-583-5899, mongers-market.com, Instagram: @mongersmarketusa
Best for Scandinavian design: Eleish Van Breems Home
Best friends since fifth grade, design duo Rhonda Eleish and Edie Van Breems founded their eponymous Scandinavian brand in 1997, when they bought a container in Sweden to furnish a 1760 house in Woodbury. Now back in their hometown of Westport, Eleish and Van Breems run their design studio and retail space out of one of the original Supply & Grain Commodity buildings across from the train station. There, find a sophisticated but whimsical assortment of porcelain, pottery, textiles, pillows and gifts. 99 Franklin St., Westport, 203-635-8383, evbantiques.com, Instagram: @eleishvanbreems
Best for American-made furniture: Connecticut Home Interiors
Professionals in the design industry flock every year to High Point, North Carolina, to browse the latest offerings from top American-made designers. The area is the country’s furniture capital, but its chic showrooms are limited to those who work in the trade. Enter Connecticut Home Interiors in West Hartford, which offers access into North Carolina–made brands like Baker, Bernhardt, Century, Caracole and Hancock & Moore right here in the Nutmeg State, no design license required. But if you need a little guidance, the showroom’s in-house interior designer, Ajanee Saint Clair, can help. 830 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-236-5856, cthomeinteriors.com, Instagram: @cthomeinteriors1