11 ways to go green with your home projects

When considering green home renovations, think outside the big box. Repurpose, reuse or reface instead of replace. Connecticut is home to several businesses that harvest wood, fixtures, hardware, architectural features, countertops, bricks and even kitchen sinks from homes and sell them. Some repurpose lumber into something new, such as raised garden beds, a potting bench or a table. “You don’t need to cut trees down if you’ve got entire buildings of lumber sitting around,” says Joe DeRisi, owner of Urban Miners in Hamden. Here’s a sampling of home renovation projects that are easy on the Earth.
1: Looking for a new mirror? Take an old picture frame or wooden cabinet frame, have your local hardware store cut a piece of mirror to fit and use an eco-glue — made with low volatile organic compounds (VOC) and no petrochemicals — to affix the frame to the mirror.
2: Add a skylight to a room without windows to reduce lighting needs.
3: To lower heating and cooling bills, install a programmable, “smart” thermostat that automatically adjusts the temperature when the household is sleeping or away from home. (Some require an electrician to install, regardless of the manufacturers’ claims.)
4: Outdoor lighting, especially bright white, at night is disruptive to moths and is thought to have a role in their declining numbers. Switching to no or limited outdoor lighting, motion-detection lights or warmer lighting like yellow outdoor LED bulbs can reduce harm to moths and save energy.
5: Urban Miners in Hamden takes salvaged wood and makes raised garden beds and potters’ benches, so you’re helping keep wood out of the landfills while growing your garden.
6: Save water and reduce runoff by installing a rain barrel to collect rainwater.
7: If your kitchen cabinets have seen better days, consider painting them with low or no-VOC paint. Or, write down the space’s measurements, gather photos of cabinets you’d like and make an appointment with Irreplaceable Artifacts in Norwich by calling 860-344-8576. The company, whose owner, Evan Blum, also runs The Demolition Depot in New York, deconstructs homes, hotels and businesses and sells the contents at its store and through its website.
8: For those adding wood floors who prefer reclaimed wood, Tom Campbell, owner of Old Wood Workshop in Pomfret Center, removes antique flooring from the attics of 200- to 300-year-old homes in New England, New York and Pennsylvania and sells them to those looking to install new flooring with history and character. Of course, you’ll have to pay a premium. “In general, it’s going to be multiple factors higher than new material, not only for the material but the installation costs,” Campbell says.
9: Just looking to freshen up your throw pillows? Rather than buying new fabric and pillow forms, reuse forms from existing pillows and shop thrift stores for fabric, curtains or other linens that could find new life as pillow covers. If grandma’s tablecloth or napkins are consuming drawer space, repurpose by sewing them into pillow shams. No pillow forms? Save money and the environment by picking up pillows from a thrift store; take the form and recycle the fabric.
10: If you really want to buy new countertops, check out those made from recycled glass or paper. One company that makes recycled glass countertops is IceStone, which is made with no chemical binders. A manufacturer of paper-based countertops, PaperStone says most of its materials are 50 to 100 percent recycled paper.
11: When you’re ready to replace a lamp, table, door or nearly anything else in your home, don’t throw it out. Give it to The ReCONNstruction Center in New Britain, which accepts donations of unbroken, clean household items and resells them.