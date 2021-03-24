5 Connecticut interior designers to know

Looking to take your home’s interior design to the next level? Try these Connecticut pros.
Alison Kist
Salisbury/Lakeville designer Alison Kist transitioned from weekender to full-time resident in 2014 and her eclectic style, blending old with new, is in demand among other northwest Connecticut transplants. Widely traveled and a veteran of Christie’s auction house, she loves to mix vintage with modern to create carefully curated, authentic spaces that are livable rather than over-decorated. She also offers e-decorating. Alison Kist Interiors: 347-415-0054, alisonkist
interiors.com, Instagram:@alisonkistinteriors
Philip Gorrivan
Philip Gorrivan, based in New York and Washington, Connecticut, blends historical references with sophisticated modernism to create a fresh new aesthetic for homes and commercial properties that’s both classically elegant and vibrantly current. Lately that includes pandemic upgrades of former weekend/summer homes, as well as home offices and Zoom rooms. He also has his own wallpaper, rug, lighting and fabric collections. Philip Gorrivan Design: 212-228-8242, philipgorrivan.com, Instagram: @philipgorrivan
Bruce Budd
Bruce Budd’s career took off after he decorated a Litchfield County showhouse room in the 1990s, prompting outreach from Bill Blass, Albert Hadley and philanthropists and collectors Bunny and Paul Mellon. Budd ended up working exclusively as Bunny Mellon’s decorator for 13 years, and Paul Mellon asked him to design and decorate The Founder’s Room at Yale Center for British Art. Budd’s current project is a makeover of a retreat in the Hamptons, as well as renovating his own 1830s Greek Revival near the Chester-Hadlyme ferry. Timeless elegance with classic touches and modern twists is his hallmark. Bruce Budd: brucebudd.com, Instagram: @bruce__budd
Kellie Burke
West Hartford-based designer Kellie Burke creates luxurious interiors, often with lavish details, that are eminently livable, resulting in homes that feel like chic retreats. She loves commingling Old World style with modern details in bold ways, always with an eye on functionality. Custom designs and bespoke creations are a specialty, and Burke also does commercial and hospitality work. Kellie Burke Interiors: 860-232-9128, kellieburke.com, Instagram: @kellieburkeinteriors
Angela Lowy
Angela Lowy of Wilton-based Grace HomeStyleDesign pushes past surface beauty as a defining design element to help clients “live better every day” by prioritizing comfort and lifestyle meaning. “It’s not just a beautiful room, it’s a better way of living,” she says. Through pandemic offshoot Grace Vista, she also provides design via Zoom for those with new seasonal homes. Grace HomeStyleDesign: 203-984-8719, gracehomestyledesign.com, Instagram: @gracehomestyledesign