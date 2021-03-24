A curated mudroom can set the tone for the rest of your home

“My thought about mudrooms is that, this is where a family is entering and leaving the house — you are either going out into the world or coming in,” says D2 Interieurs designer and CEO Denise Davies. “I think about how a client and their family wants to feel.” These days, feeling good walking into your abode is more important than ever. Our homes have become respites from the constant mask-wearing, distancing and sanitizing of the outside world. Here, we can give hugs without worry. An organized, aesthetically pleasing mudroom is vital for checking viruses, and bad vibes, at the front door.
Kick off your shoes
“Taking your shoes off before entering your home is one of the easiest things you can do to help protect your family from germs, including viruses, that you may have picked up during your day,” says Dr. Krista Dionne, a resident physician in Fairfield County. “This is especially true when you have pets or little ones who are still crawling. Just a simple step goes a long way!”
To keep your kicks contained, Davies suggests bench seating to take shoes on and off with designated storage underneath. “Keep sanitizing spray in a basket or bin nearby,” she says, adding, “Add a pop of color and texture with a great indoor/outdoor area rug so when people come into the house, it’s durable and cleanable.”
Stash it away
An organized mudroom keeps clutter out of the rest of the house, notes Davies, who says that every entry should have shelving, hooks and custom cabinets for sports equipment and backpacks. Short on space? A few stylish storage bins and baskets will do the trick.
“I like to create shelving for devices as well as areas to place the mail in order to keep the clutter out of the kitchen,” she adds. For one home, the Weston-based designer created custom built-in charging stations for phones and electronics.
Of course, this space needs to work a little harder in 2021, so keeping odds and ends at bay is key, “that way it’s easier to keep disinfecting and cleaning the surfaces.” Davies also says to purchase a nice caddy to keep cleaning supplies, wipes and hand sanitizer right by the door. And if you have the space, a trash bin with a lid you can open with your foot is ideal to toss gloves and masks (or anything else) upon entry.
Have a little fun
“It doesn’t hurt to have fun wallpaper, artwork on the walls, or some words of inspiration to see when you enter or exit the home,” Davies says. When it comes to experimenting with brighter colors and whimsical elements, the designer says to go for it.
Try a statement wallpaper accent wall, fun hooks and handles, and colorful pendant lighting. “This should be an inspiring area for all,” she adds. “In one of my favorite projects, we custom-made neon signs for every member of the home in the mudroom, even the dogs. It puts a smile on my client’s face all the time.”