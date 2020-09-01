About the 2020 "Best of Connecticut"® Readers Survey

See the winners and finalists for the Best of Connecticut 2020 in Food & Drink, Fun & Leisure and Shopping, and check out our writers' picks for "More Stuff We Love"
This year we’ve taken “Best of Connecticut”® to the next level through a two-round voting process. For the first time we are saluting a slew of finalists as well as the overall winners.
The first, open-nomination voting round took place from late March through late April. Readers could vote up to once per day per email address for their favorites in dozens of categories.
We took the top vote-getters from the first round — adding a few of our own staff picks — to come up with the finalists. In May we turned things back over to our readers, who picked the winners in a multiple-choice final round. This round was limited to one vote per email address.
Submissions were screened for ballot stuffing, unverified emails and other shenanigans, and, if necessary, discarded. Nominations which, in the judgment of the editorial staff, did not fit their category were also disqualified. In cases in which too few reader nominees met the eligibility threshold, either the category was dropped or the finalists were selected entirely by the editorial staff. Nominees which scored a significant portion of the write-in vote in the second round were also added to the finalists. In certain categories there are only a very few potential nominees, and in those cases a winner only (with no finalists) has been declared.
Also, in a handful of cases, winners went out of business before our deadline, and the award went to the next highest vote-getter in that category. (Closed businesses are still listed among the finalists.)
The final result is in many ways the biggest “Best of Connecticut”® yet. But even so, we still felt like we’d only scratched the surface. So we’ve gone even further, and our writers have expounded on some of their own, very personal favorite things about the state. (Look for “More Stuff We Love.”)
