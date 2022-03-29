There are quite a few chapters in Marsha Mason’s storied life, and the latest one brings her to Connecticut. The four-time Oscar nominee (1973’s Cinderella Liberty, 1977’s The Goodbye Girl, 1979’s Chapter Two and 1981’s Only When I Laugh) moved from a 7,000-square-foot home and 247 acres in New Mexico to a 2,600-square-foot house on eight acres in Litchfield County in 2018. As she turns 80 this spring, Mason will also be directing and starring in the play Lost in Yonkers, written by Neil Simon, to whom she was married for 10 years.
We talked with the actress at her Washington home as she was gearing up for the Hartford Stage production, which runs April 7 to May 1. (This interview has been edited for clarity.) — Frank Rizzo
What drew you to Connecticut after more than 20 years in New Mexico with an art barn, a working farm and organic medicinal herbs business?
When I decided to sell my farm and downsize and simplify, I knew I wanted to move back east but I couldn’t live in the city 24/7 after being in a rural area for over 20 years. So I started looking for some property and I had friends who lived in the area, so here we are.
What attracted you to Lost in Yonkers and the role of the stern immigrant grandmother?
It was about finding roles that challenge me on a personal level. This role is very different for me. Behavior for me is the key element that I’ve always been curious about and attracted to. What makes a person tick. This character is a person who has shut down her emotional life to some extent because she believes that if she allows herself to be affected emotionally, it will kill her. At one point she says, “You have to be like steel to get through this world.”
Did you have someone like that in your family?
My mother’s mother who lived down below us in my early years [in St. Louis], but she died when I was fairly young. She was from Lithuania. She was a tough lady. She wasn’t what you would call a warm person.
What made you want to direct it as well?
I sometimes feel that what happens with Neil’s material is that the actors go for the comedy only and the kind of darker underpinnings of the pain is lost, so I felt confident enough that I could do that.
What did you do during the pandemic?
It was nice to be here because I couldn’t do anything and truthfully I thought, ‘My career is over.’ I did manage to get out to L.A. and in the final season of [the Netflix series] Grace and Frankie. But mostly it gave one time to assess a life. When I think back to my grandmother and what she looked like at 65 then and what I look like today — and I think of the energy, capabilities and experience that I have now — well, you have to shake off old ideas of what age really means.
For me, the pandemic brought home a sense of time — and limitation. That sort of energized me to get more focused on what really matters to me. When I say downsize, I mean physically but also to simplify, and in some ways simplifying expands you.
Also during the pandemic, more stories from the #MeToo movement emerged. What was it like for you starting out in Hollywood in the ’70s?
In some ways I was kind of protected by being married to Neil. But there was still the perceptions that people had because of the roles that I played — because I was only offered prostitute roles after Cinderella Liberty. I saw it in the way agents and studio executives talked to me. But because of Neil I didn’t have to fight some of the other issues that were totally prevalent at that time in the business.
Is the environment better for young actresses?
I think it’s harder because the window of opportunity is still very short for women. You need one or two breakout films but if it doesn’t happen, it can be even harder. There just aren’t that many roles. And now for actors there’s this idea of “brand” and “celebrity” and it’s all getting mooshed up together where Kim Kardashian has a greater chance of getting a role than a known brilliant actress of the same age. With men it’s completely different.
But there have been some changes and there are more stories that are interesting for women. Not as much as men, but it’s happening. It’s all very recent.
Are there other projects coming up?
I’m working with Tony Fingleton on a book for a musical based on a movie we did together [in 1991] called Drop Dead Fred which has become a cult classic. Another is a workshop of a new play, Swimming Upstream, also by Tony, based on a film he did with Geoffrey Rush and Judy Davis.
Online: @realmarshamason on Instagram