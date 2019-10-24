Author Dani Shapiro’s DNA test unearthed a shocking family secret

Dani Shapiro is a bestselling and critically acclaimed author who has written for The New Yorker and The New York Times, so saying she has a way with words isn’t exactly a great journalistic insight. But speaking with the Litchfield County author recently, the skill she has for distilling human emotions and universal truths into a few striking phrases, even in conversation, immediately shines through.
She says that the process of writing a memoir is “how I come to understand my inner life,” and is her “best tool for illumination.” Nowhere is that more apparent than in her most recent memoir, Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love, which was released earlier this year and has become something of a sensation, quickly hitting The New York Times and other bestsellers lists. It tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of how a few years ago, after a routine DNA test, Shapiro learned that her father was not really her biological father, and that she was conceived through artificial insemination at a fertility clinic in Philadelphia.
“There are many varieties of shock,” she writes in Inheritance of the moment after her DNA test results came back.“This is something you don’t know until you’ve experienced a few of them. I’ve been on the other end of a phone call, hearing the news that my parents were in a car crash and both might not live. I’ve sat in a doctor’s office being told that my baby boy had a rare and often fatal disease. But this was something altogether different. An air of unreality settled like a cloak around me. I was stupid, disbelieving. The air became thick sludge. Nothing computed.”
As soon as she discovered the truth, Shapiro knew she would write about the experience. “I had always written about secrets. They were a subject of mine in my fiction and in my memoirs,” she says. But this book did not come easy. She wrote about 200 pages initially that she discarded.
“I needed to find the necessary distance to be able to really control and hold the story as a story,” she says. “I don’t think you can write prose from the center of a traumatic experience, and I was in a traumatic experience. I needed to take half a step back. The real work of writing memoir is to be able to transcend your own life, so that you can tell a story, and understand it as a story.”
Born in 1962, Shapiro grew up in New Jersey, and lived in New York City at the beginning of her professional life. Over her career, she’s written several memoirs — Hourglass, Still Writing, Devotion and Slow Motion — and five novels including Black & White and Family History. About 17 years ago, along with her husband, journalist and screenwriter Michael Maren, and their son, she left New York for the hills of Litchfield County, lured by the vibrant communities and good schools.
Today, she says that writing novels and memoirs use “very different muscles.”
“In writing memoir you know what’s happened,” she says. “You already have the story. So the process of discovery is not the story and what happened. The process of discovery is something different. It’s more in coming to a deeper understanding of the story. In fiction, the writer often begins and has absolutely no idea what’s going to happen. … You have glimmers of things but you don’t apprehend the whole picture in any way.”
When it comes to Inheritance, Shapiro says she’s been surprised by the way in which the book has been embraced by people who have learned secrets about their family history from a combination of DNA testing and internet sleuthing.
At a book-signing in September in Brookfield, two half-sisters who had recently discovered each other chose her event to meet, Shapiro says. She is moved by these reunions, which play out as she does events across the country. “My events have really become places where many different layers of people who have many different kinds of discoveries really want to congregate.”