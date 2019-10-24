4 Connecticut books to read before you die

Battle of the Books

Mustich regularly hosts events where five authors, teachers and other members of the community argue on behalf of books they love in front of a live audience. At the end of the event, the audience votes on which book will be added to their reading list. Here are two upcoming Connecticut book battles.

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Ridgefield Public Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield

203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Byrd’s Books at 178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel

203-730-2973, byrdsbooks.indielite.org