4 Connecticut books to read before you die

New Fairfield author James Mustich’s book 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List has been praised in The Washington Post and O, The Oprah Magazine. In the sprawling work released last year, the veteran bookseller and reviewer highlights several books written by Connecticut authors. Selections range from classics by Mark Twain and Maurice Sendak to more recent works such as The Hunger Games by Hartford native Suzanne Collins.
On what makes books different from other mediums
“I think what’s important to us about books, and that will always remain regardless of the particular technology, is the way in which they allow us to inform the longest conversation, and the most important conversation probably in our lives, which is the conversation we have ourselves in our head all the time. It’s a special kind of privacy where you are nourishing your own mind by moving into some world that a writer has created. It’s an experience that’s different from other media because we invest much more time in it. If you’re watching a movie, no matter how good the movie is, in two hours it’s over. But with a book, we can spend an evening a week, a month or several months living in it with parts of our imagination, and that’s an experience that no other form really delivers.”
On what makes a great book
“There are two things that make a great book. One, it has an immediate engagement of your attention whether it’s through humor, the narrative or historical fact or storytelling. You are just sucked into it. Sometimes that doesn’t happen in the first five pages, but a really good book takes you out of the space that you are in in your busy life and puts you someplace else. The second thing is that they’re memorable. Once you absorb it, they live in your imagination. It’s kind of like carrying around an experience that you didn’t really have yourself but it’s available to you as a reference point as you make your way through life.”
When we asked James Mustich for his top Connecticut book picks, he said he wanted to highlight four lesser-known books written by Connecticut authors that are among his all-time favorites.
The Mouse and His Child by Russell Hoban
Connecticut connection:Hoban wrote this book while living with his family in Wilton before moving to England.
Why Mustich loves it: When people ask Mustich to pick one out of the 1,000 titles he features in his book, this book always comes up. Written by the author who would later pen the dystopian science fiction novel Riddley Walker, The Mouse and His Childwas geared toward older children but explores dark psychological themes while telling the story of a wind-up toy mouse and his child on their quest to become self-winding. “It is ostensibly written for 12-year-olds but has more to say, or as much to say about being alive on the Earth as any book I’ve ever read,” Mustich says. “It’s one of my all-time favorites.”
Lost in Place: Growing Up Absurd in Suburbia by Mark Salzman
Connecticut connection: It’s about growing up in Ridgefield.
Why Mustich loves it: Focusing on a kung fu-obsessed kid growing up in a suburban Connecticut town, this is Mustich’s all-time favorite “Connecticut” book. “It is written with so much sensitivity and affection for his family, and it’s so true to life that it is an absolutely marvelous book,” he says. “If I had to pick one book about Connecticut for my own purposes, I think I’d pick this one because it really is rooted in the kind of community that many of us in Connecticut live in. It has a special angle and it’s brilliantly written. It’s also very funny and enjoyable to read.”
A False Spring by Pat Jordan
Connecticut connection: Jordan grew up in Fairfield and became a rising pitching star on Connecticut baseball fields.
Why Mustich loves it: “Jordan was the hottest baseball pitching prospect in the country in high school in 1959. He was signed by the Milwaukee Braves for the largest bonus they had ever paid at the time,” Mustich says. “He wrote a book about the experience, trying to make it in the major leagues. He never really made it. His book is a marvelous account of a young man. It’s about baseball, yes, but it’s also about trying to find your way in the world and dealing with success but then also with disappointment, and then having to grow up. It is one of the greatest sports memoirs you’ll ever read.” Mustich adds that he got a letter from a reader of his book who had no interest in baseball who read the book twice “because it is such a rich human document.”
Within This Wilderness by Feenie Ziner
Connecticut connection: Ziner taught for 20 years at the University of Connecticut before retiring as a professor emerita in 1994.
Why Mustich loves it: “It’s really the best book about a parent-child relationship that I’ve ever read,” Mustich says. “It’s a narrative about [Ziner] going to visit her son, who is grown in his 20s and has decided to live in the wilderness in British Columbia. She goes on this long trek to visit him in his wilderness lair.” Mustich adds that it’s a wonderful book “about our attachment to our children and how that attachment changes over time. It’s a really very little known but to me an extremely valuable book.”