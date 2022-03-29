A domestic abuse and cancer survivor, artist Nayana LaFond has always used her art as a form of therapy and education. Amid the pandemic lockdown, LaFond, a member of the Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq nations, noticed people posting selfies with red handprints and discussing the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The red handprint, often positioned across a woman or girl’s mouth, symbolizes the silence that surrounds this national issue, one that is widely underreported and underinvestigated.
“In that moment I realized that a lot of these cases were a lot like mine,” the Athol, Mass., resident says of the selfies. “I had been lucky enough not to end up as one of them.” She reached out to Lorraine Bear of Saskachewan to ask if she could create a painting from the photo she had posted. A few days later LaFond shared the painting on Facebook and overnight she had almost 3,000 reactions. “I thought, I have nothing to paint, I’ll do one more,” LaFond says, referencing the lockdown. “The same thing happened. I did a post and said I’d paint more. I got 25 requests the first day.”
To date, LaFond has painted more than 70 portraits of missing and murdered Indigenous people for the project. Now, about 30 of her works form a solo show, Portraits in RED, Missing & Murdered People Painting Project, on display April 1–May 7 at Five Points Gallery in Torrington. The exhibition is the result of LaFond’s first-place showing in a juried group show at Five Points in 2021. “By having a group of them there, people will have a heightened idea of this issue. A lot of people don’t even know about it. It’s meant to start discussion and facilitate education. I hope people will leave knowing more and having more empathy.”
A 2017 report by the Urban Indian Health Institute notes that the National Crime Information Center reported 5,712 missing Native American and Alaska Native women and girls in 2016. That same year, the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database only logged 116 cases for the same demographic. The report further notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported murder as the third leading cause of death among this population. Despite this, there has been little to no research on this under-reporting discrepancy or why so many Indigenous females suffer this fate.
LaFond’s show will be joined by Native Voices, a showcase of five Native American artists, at Five Points’ West and TDP galleries. Additionally the gallery will screen the film, Somebody’s Daughter, at its new art center on May 6. Related themes are not uncommon at Five Points, says its director, Judy McElhone. “It’s important for people to understand more about native voices and their culture and their problems. Art can convey messages that words alone cannot. We thought it was an important topic to introduce to our community.”
Prior to beginning Portraits in Red, LaFond was neither a portrait nor a photorealist painter. “Doing this project has changed me as a painter,” she says, noting her previous work was more abstract and included more landscapes and cityscapes. “If you lined them up, 1–74, you can see a marked difference from the first to now.
“I paint these in black and white because, in most Indigenous cultures, we believe red is the only color spirits can see,” she says. “Adding the red handprint is so the spirits can see the image and because it’s the symbol of the project.”
Many of the portraits are deliberately straight-on to echo the standard portrait style done over centuries. “We associate that portrait style with people of some import,” she says. “These are people who would have otherwise been forgotten and marginalized. I like the idea that I’m trying to elevate them to the same status of [previous historical portraits]. Even if it’s subconsciously, I want to say these people are worth it, too.”
Portraits in RED, Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project featuring the work of Nayana LaFond
Five Points East Gallery, 33 Main St., Torrington
Native Voices
Five Points West & TDP galleries, 17 Water St., Torrington
Both on display April 1–May 7
860-618-7222, fivepointsarts.org