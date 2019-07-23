Fifty years ago, in August 1969, a half-million people came together in upstate New York for an unprecedented three days of peace, love and music. And while plans for the official Woodstock 50 festival, long promised to be taking place this month, were in doubt as of this writing, don’t get too bummed out. Here are some options to get into the ’60s vibe here at home this month.
Musicians from around New England will converge on Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Fox Theater on Aug. 2 and 3 for A Woodstock Experience to Benefit St. Jude’s Hospital. Six bands will play music from festival headliners like Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and more. (Fri. 8 p.m. and Sat. 7:30 p.m., tickets are $29-$39 per night; foxwoods.com)
Santana, one of the highlights of the original Woodstock festival, is celebrating a second milestone anniversary this year as well: the 20th anniversary of the release of their multi-platinum and Grammy-winning album Supernatural. The Supernatural Now tour comes to Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Aug. 21. (7 p.m., lawn tickets start at $43.50; livenation.com)
Also celebrating a golden anniversary this year is Hot Tuna, the band that began in 1969 as a side project by Jefferson Airplane members Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen. On Aug. 20 the co-founders will bring the band’s current lineup — accompanied by Dave Mason, an original member of the British group Traffic — to College Street Music Hall in New Haven. (8 p.m.; $39.50-$75; collegestreetmusichall.com)
Nothing says summer like the music of The Beach Boys. Led by original member Mike Love, the current lineup will play the band’s iconic hits at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center in Simsbury on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; the concert will be followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m. ($55; simsburymeadowsmusic.com). Then on Aug. 18 the Boys will move on to the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield (8 p.m., $130; ridgefieldplayhouse.org).
Fresh off their 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Zombies will visit the Ridgefield Playhouse on Aug. 21, with founding members Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent leading the band’s current lineup. (8 p.m., $80; ridgefieldplayhouse.org)
Just Sixties is a nationally touring tribute band, playing just about everything from the Archies to The Who, from the Monkees to Morrison. They’ll be playing the Greenwich Summer Concert Series at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park on July 31 at 7:15 p.m. (Rain date is Aug. 1.; greenwichct.gov)
You’ll have two chances this month to raise the Dead with Dark Star Orchestra. Each concert is based on the setlist from a specific Grateful Dead show, played with the kind of improvisational spirit that made the original band’s shows so memorable. DSO will perform on Aug. 1 (Jerry Garcia’s birthday) at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford (6 p.m., $45-$97, 21-plus; stonycreekbeer.com); then on Aug. 6 they take the stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse (7:30 p.m., $69.50; ridgefieldplayhouse.org). And it's technically not the sixties, but also on Aug. 6 at The Kate in Old Saybrook, The Garcia Project takes a similar approach in paying homage to the mid-’70s-and-on music of The Jerry Garcia Band. (7 p.m., $28-$34; thekate.org)
A spot-on Rolling Stones tribute show, Satisfaction has been touring internationally for almost 20 years. They’ll be making three consecutive stops here on their current tour: Aug. 15 at The Kate (7:30 p.m., $42; thekate.org), then Aug. 16 at Wall Street Theater in Norwalk (8 p.m., $20-$40; wallstreettheater.com) and Aug. 17 at Infinity Hall in Norfolk (8 p.m.; $29-$44; infinityhall.com).
This year’s Summer Concert Series on the Guilford Green is dedicated to the music of Woodstock. August’s shows include tribute bands playing the music of The Who (Aug. 11, 8 p.m.), Santana (Aug. 18, 8 p.m.) and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., guilfordparkrec.com).
Looking ahead to next month: On Sept. 27 Beach Boys founding member Brian Wilson, joined by former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, will share the stage with the current and original lineups of The Zombies at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. (8 p.m., tickets start at $90; palacetheaterct.org)