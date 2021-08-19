To come up with a list of the top 10 rock concerts in Connecticut history, you have to cast your mind back through thousands of glory days and glory nights at the state’s many and varied venues, from the intimacy of Toad’s Place to the Yale Bowl and that university’s stone-columned Woolsey Hall. As the rock music critic for the New Haven Register during much of those fabled times, I got the chance to see six of the shows on my list and seven of the 10 runners-up. My ears are still ringing! You’ll be able to read about the Toad’s shows in much greater detail in the forthcoming book, The Legendary Toad’s Place: Stories from New Haven’s Famed Music Venue (Globe Pequot Press, Oct. 1), which I co-wrote with the club’s longtime owner-manager Brian Phelps.

netop50rocking-02.jpg

A Dimo Safari photograph of the Rolling Stones performing at Toad’s Place in 1989 hangs on a wall of the club in tribute to the legendary concert.

1. The Rolling Stones at Toad’s Place, Aug. 12, 1989

The amazing thing about this immortal Saturday night performance was not just that the Stones played to an audience of only about 600. The event was kept top secret by promoter Jimmy Koplik (he told his friends it was a dance party for his 40th birthday), the club’s owners Mike Spoerndle and Brian Phelps and a few other insiders. The Stones had been holed up upstate in Washington rehearsing for their upcoming Steel Wheels tour and wanted to play for a small live audience before hitting the arenas. The band proved they hadn’t lost any of their power. They performed 11 songs, beginning with “Start Me Up” and finishing with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” The cost to see the Stones that night: $3.01.

netop50rocking-01.jpg

Bob Dylan at Toad's Place in New Haven, 1990.

2. Bob Dylan at Toad’s Place, Jan. 12–13, 1990

This show was almost as astounding as that of the Stones five months earlier. Like the Stones, Dylan was preparing for a tour and wanted to try out a mind-boggling array of new and old material. Known to be reclusive and often indifferent to his audiences, Dylan was in a fabulous and sociable mood at Toad’s — smiling, joking and taking requests (including Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark”). He did four sets totaling four and-a-half hours that encompassed 50 songs! He finished at 2:20 a.m. with “Like a Rolling Stone.”

Bruce Springsteen.jpg

Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons rock the Palace Theatre in Waterbury on Aug. 21, 1976.

3. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Palace Theater, Waterbury, Aug. 21, 1976

“The Boss” and his bandmates were breaking through to stardom, though not yet filling large arenas. In the previous year Springsteen had released Born to Run and wowed critics at the New York club The Bottom Line. For the Palace show, he jumped into the frenzied audience during the second song, “Rendezvous,” executing slides and whirling turns. The other songs included “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Jungleland” and “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight).”

1194408288

The Who performs onstage at the International Amphitheatre, Chicago, Illinois, in 1979.

4. The Who at the New Haven Coliseum, Dec. 15, 1979

This epic show almost didn’t happen. Two weeks earlier, 11 Who fans were trampled to death outside the Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati. For the New Haven show, better security measures were taken (no general admission tickets, so no need to rush in for the best seats) and city officials decided to let the concert go forward. The sell-out crowd was treated to two hours of explosive Who standards, ranging from “Pinball Wizard” and “Baba O’Riley” to “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” At the end, a gleeful Roger Daltrey picked up Pete Townshend and carried him off the stage as the crowd called out for more.

74278899

Janis Joplin onstage at the Fillmore East circa 1968 in New York City, New York.

5. Janis Joplin at Woolsey Hall, New Haven, Nov. 9, 1968

Joplin, backed by her band Big Brother & the Holding Company, delivered “Piece of My Heart,” “Ball and Chain” and “Summertime” from the album “Cheap Thrills.” Joplin also sang a cover version of Otis Redding’s “I Can’t Turn You Loose” and “Down on Me.” Just two years later (Oct. 4, 1970) she died of a heroin overdose. She was 27.

76056641

Jimi Hendrix performs at Cobo Hall in 1968 in Detroit, Michigan.

6. Jimi Hendrix at Woolsey Hall, New Haven, Nov. 17, 1968

Can you believe that Joplin and Hendrix played on back-to-back weeks at this performance hall? He did two shows that night. Attired in white boots, with a scarf tied around his leg and a fringe jacket, Hendrix at one point played his guitar with his teeth. When he launched into “Purple Haze,” he remarked, “I’m too stoned to remember the words.” For a medley of “Wild Thing/Star-Spangled Banner,” he thrust his guitar between his legs, then smashed it. Two years later he too would be dead, also at 27, of a drug overdose.

dylan

Bob Dylan during his Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

7. The Rolling Thunder Revue at the New Haven Coliseum, Nov. 13, 1975

Another special day with two shows, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. Bob Dylan was the headliner, joined by Joan Baez and Roger McGuinn. Dylan, his face painted white, wearing a broad-brimmed hat with a peacock feather tucked into its band, performed for the first time on that tour some of the songs from his upcoming album Desire, including “Isis” and “Hurricane.” That latter song, featuring Scarlet Rivera’s evocative violin, was a highlight of the shows.

841629076

The Grateful Dead perform in 1970 in San Francisco, California, in 1970.

8. The Grateful Dead at the Yale Bowl, July 31, 1971

This was a classic Dead event, replete with cops in riot gear tear-gassing Deadheads outside the Bowl as fans desperately fought to scale the fences to get inside. The band opened with “Truckin,’ ” then went on to do “Sugar Magnolia,” “Casey Jones” and covers of classic rock ’n’ roll oldies. They ended with “Uncle John’s Band” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

51547540

Michael Jackson in 1988 at the Capital Center in Landover, Maryland, during his Bad tour.

9. Michael Jackson at the Hartford Civic Center, March 30, 1988

Jackson, at the peak of his career, was promoting his album Bad. He began with “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ ” and later performed a Jackson 5 medley: “I Want You Back/The Love You Save/I’ll Be There.” A reviewer for the Springfield newspaper The Republican recalled “Jackson, dressed in a flowing cape, being lifted above the crowd in a crane, with wind effects blowing on him, singing a sensational version of ‘Beat It.’ ” He followed this with “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.” The King of Pop performed two more nights before jetting off to his next stop.

97754840

Billy Joel performs live on stage in 1980.

10. Billy Joel at Toad’s Place, July 10 and 11, 1980

By then a superstar, Joel wanted to record an album of live shows. This would become Songs in the Attic. He chose Toad’s for its intimate setting and did shows on successive nights. The audience for the first show saw him open with “You May Be Right,” followed by such standards as “Big Shot” and “Piano Man.” The little-known “Los Angelenos” was the Toad’s contribution to the Attic album.

The best of the rest:

Elton John.jpg

Fans were wild for Elton John at the final show at the New Haven Arena on Sept. 29, 1972.

Elvis Costello and the Attractions at the Oxford Ale House, New Haven, Dec. 11, 1977

The Clash at the Agora Ballroom, West Hartford, Aug. 29, 1982

Bob Marley at Bushnell Memorial Hall, Hartford, June 22, 1975

Queen at the New Haven Coliseum, Nov. 7, 1978

Led Zeppelin at the Yale Bowl, Aug. 15, 1970

Talking Heads at the New Haven Coliseum, Aug. 22, 1983

The Eagles and Heart at the Yale Bowl, June 14, 1980

The Beach Boys at the Yale Bowl, July 14, 1979

Prince at the Hartford Civic Center, Feb. 11, 1983

Elton John at the New Haven Arena (its final show), Sept. 29, 1972

