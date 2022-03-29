They're 25 years gone, but CT still loves our Hartford Whalers

What’s not to love about your Hartford Whalers? OK, they skipped town 25 years ago and won championships before and after gracing Hartford with their presence.
Point taken.
And calling them mediocre for most of their tenure here would be a euphemism. One year they finished 20th out of 21 teams. They made stupid trades that your in-laws knew were dumb.
Can’t argue with that.
How about dubious draft picks? In 1983 they took Sylvain Turgeon over three players who are now in the National Hockey League Hall of Fame.
Ouch, babe!
We all get it. The Whalers were not the Flying Frenchmen from Montreal or the Broad Street Bullies from Philly or Beantown’s Big Bad Bruins. But they were ours. They put their bodies on the line to inspire and entertain us. And they were loveable — like Charlie Brown trying, year after year, to kick the football that Lucy was “holding” for him. Every fall brought new hope, or at least hype: This season was going to be different.
And some were: a time or two, maybe a handful out of 18 National Hockey League seasons. They could play with any team in the league during their epic 1986–87 run. They won the Adams Division, ahead of the Canadiens, and finished fourth in the league overall. Nearly half their home games were sellouts, 19 of 40. Why not all of them, you ask?
Good question. Perhaps the handwriting was on the wall a decade before the exodus.
They beat Boston that season like a rented mule. It had started the previous spring when a crashing right hand from Kevin Dineen (175 pounds dripping wet) knocked Bruin blockhead Mike Milbury into next week, right before the playoffs. The Whalers made it to the second round in 1985–86, losing game 7 in OT to Montreal, the eventual Stanley Cup champions.
The next year, their best regular season ever, they were upset in the first round of the playoffs despite having home-ice advantage.
Things started to head south from there — literally, as it turned out. In 2006, nine years after defecting to Dixie, the no-longer-your-Hartford-Whalers won the Stanley Cup, with only one former Whaler remaining on the roster.
Let’s not be bitter. They couldn’t take our memories with them in the moving van. Besides, who are we going to blame? Surely not the players. Maybe not even management. If we had filled the seats night after night, the team might be here yet.
What follows are 25 musings and remembrances of Green and White and Blue Glory Days, on the team that won our hearts. They have been gone longer than they were here.
Coming back in July!
Be still your beating heart! No, not the team, but a pod of former players will be at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford greeting fans and old friends. The Yard Goats’ fourth annual Whalers Alumni Weekend is July 15–17, and Saturday is the day the players sign autographs before the game. Some come from as far away as western Canada, all on their own dime. “These guys do it because they enjoy Hartford and have fond memories of being here,” says Goats assistant GM Dean Zappalorti.
Some Whalers never left
They came, they played, they married local women, and they stuck around. Bob Crawford followed that script and runs two hockey arenas in the state, in Cromwell and Bolton, and oversees the outdoor rink at Bushnell Park. At one point he was part owner of three Connecticut rinks, and is a longtime volunteer with local and regional youth hockey. He reports there are about 10 former Whalers hereabouts, some year round, some part-timers.
Four decades of boosting
The team is long gone, but the Hartford Whalers Booster Club hasn’t budged. Its 40-member roster is thinner than when there was a team to boost, yet they march in Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, resplendent in team regalia, and inspire the loudest cheers of all. They attend NHL games together and offer an annual $1,000 scholarship to a local hockey player attending a four-year college. There’s a website and Facebook page, and club president Joanne Cortesa stays in touch with Whalers alums.
Hall-of-fame Whalers
How is it possible that the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto lists eight Whalers inductees? Simple — every single one skated for other teams longer than for the Whale. Gordie Howe played one of his 26 NHL seasons here. Bobby Hull played nine games for the green and white. Even Ronnie Francis skated longer elsewhere. The other greats are: Paul Coffee, Mark Howe, Davy Keon, Chris Pronger and Brendan Shanahan.
Fight club
NHL players fight and, after a stint in the sin bin, can return to fight again. But three rounds in one game and it’s time to hit the showers. “I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out,” quipped Rodney Dangerfield. The Whalers had their share of pugilists — euphemistically called “enforcers” — such as Dave Semenko and Dave “Tiger” Williams. But Torrie Robertson was the champ. He had 122 fights in 326 games over six seasons in the 1980s. One opponent managed to break his leg. Torrie was a fan favorite.
Captain Ronald Michael Francis Jr.
His name is a synonym for the Whalers. For the decade of the 1980s Ronnie was the glue that held the team together: top scorer, best playmaker, most tenacious defender. Mr. Whaler was the cool yin to Kevin Dineen’s fiery yang. When he retired in 2004 after 23 seasons, he trailed only Wayne Gretzky in career assists, had served as captain of three teams, and won two Stanley Cups, plus a Selke (best defensive forward) and three Lady Byngs (sportsmanship). He’s now GM of the Seattle Kraken
Lean, mean Captain Kevin Dineen
Dineen could score and fight. He had Gordie Howe elbows. In the 1986 playoffs he tallied the OT winner in game 4 against the Canadiens, beating two future Hall of Famers on the play, giving his team, and a state, hope. He played 22 NHL seasons, 10 in Hartford, scored 45 goals once, 355 all told, and had 72 fights. His dad played in the NHL and his son skates for Yale. Fittingly enough, Kevin scored the last Whalers goal (and the first one in Dixie). Today, he’s the head coach of the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. He alone was worth the price of admission.
A whale of a logo
The players were not from around here, except Kevin Dineen, who attended Glastonbury High School. One year only two Whalers were Americans. But the team logo was Connecticut grown, created in Chester, thanks to the artistic sensibility of graphic designer Peter Good. In three weeks, for a couple of grand, he gave the team — and the state — a symbol for the ages. Pop-culture site Complex.com recently ranked it as the second best sports design of all time. It’s one reason Whaler regalia continues to sell like hot cakes. (More on that in a bit.)
The fastest voice on ice
It takes a fast talker to do play-by-play for ice hockey, the world’s speediest team sport. Chuck Kaiton was equal to the task. He called the games on WTIC radio — every single tilt in team history. Listening to Chuck was as good as watching the action. He turned hockey into theater — it was live, often absurd, and the performers could literally “break a leg.” He once described a move by Kevin Dineen as “a little pirouette.” Lucky for Chuck, Kevin couldn’t hear him.
Seeing the great one(s)
At least as much fun as watching the hometown heroes was seeing the all-time greats who skated into town: Wayne Gretzky, for one; and Guy Lafleur — helmetless, skating like the wind, a wake of flowing blond tresses trailing behind; Mario Lemieux, too. The 1986 NHL All-Star Game was held at the Civic Center, and the Wales (Eastern) Conference team, with a lone Whaler on the roster, won. There were more than a dozen future Hall of Famers in that tilt.
Covering the Whalers
The Whalers were big news. The Hartford Courant designated a reporter to follow the team full time, home and away, in-season and out. I freelanced profiles of players, such as goalie Mike Liut, for Northeast, the Courant’s now-defunct Sunday magazine. A cover story on “Whaler Trivia” posed such stumpers as: How many beers on average are consumed at a game? (12,800); or how many stitches did Gordie Howe accumulate in his career? (500-plus). Fans had a right to know.
“Brass Bonanza”
Also known as the “Hartford Whalers Victory March,” it blared after every hometown tally as well as when the local heroes emerged from the locker room. If you heard it once, the tune is still in your head. It is considered one of the most popular sports theme songs ever and has been borrowed periodically by other teams from Boston to Raleigh. The team didn’t trade the song, but it was “banned in Hartford” for a spell in the 1990s before saner heads prevailed.
Trivia time
Name one dubious NHL record that the Whalers hold: They went an entire season without shutting out an opponent.
What did Whalers GM Emile Francis do as a lad on frozen Saskatchewan ponds when he didn’t have a regulation hockey puck? He used frozen “road apples” that the horse left behind.
In 1988 the Civic Center crew held the world record for changing an arena floor from basketball to hockey in 57 minutes.
Players’ second acts
Our Whalers were not a bunch of dumb jocks. They read books. Tiger Williams even wrote one, a cookbook. When asked what his favorite opus was, Ulf Samuelsson replied, “My checkbook.” But seriously, many have gone on to fame and fortune elsewhere. Stewart Gavin founded his own financial services firm. Mike Liut earned a law degree and is now a top player agent with Octagon, a major sports/entertainment agency. Some such as Ray Ferraro, Chris Kotsopoulos and Daryl Reaugh became broadcasters. Others are coaches, scouts or GMs (see Whalers Brain Trust).
The great Whalers diaspora
Our son was 10 when the boys skipped town, and to this day when we watch hockey on TV, we compete to see who can scream “former Whaler!” first when one pops onto the screen. In the 1990s it might have been Ron Francis helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cups after the Whalers traded him in 1991. The last former Whaler to play in the NHL was Jean-Sebastien “Jiggy” Giguere, who retired in 2014. Today the only Whalers left standing in the NHL are coaches. Keep reading …
The Whalers brain trust
They may not have won the Lord Stanley’s Cup in Hartford, but a few Whalers sporting high hockey IQs have done it as coaches. Joel Quenneville (above) was the head coach and Kevin Dineen his assistant when the Chicago Blackhawks won it all in 2015. Still trying are Dean Evason and Dave Tippett, head coaches, respectively, of the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers. Ulf Samuelsson is an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers. Dozens more are behind benches across North America.
Mr. Hockey
Gordie howe played one NHL season with the Hartford Whalers, in 1980, when he was 52 years old. He appeared in all 80 games plus three more in the playoffs and tallied 16 goals, 27 assists and 44 penalty minutes. He began his NHL career in 1946. He and two of his sons, Marty and Mark, were teammates in Hartford. Gordie and Mark are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. After 1980 Gordie served as a special assistant to Whalers management. Many consider him the best all-around hockey player of all time. What’s a “Gordie Howe hat trick?” A goal, an assist and a fight. He died in 2016 at age 88.
Those really bad trades
There were good trades, too, but no one remembers them. In the early 1980s, the team swapped Mark Howe and Mike Rogers for also-rans. Rogers had led the team in scoring two years running, and Howe would play in three Stanley Cup finals and be voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 1990 they traded standout goalie Mike Liut for an aging has-been. But 1991 was the pits: they traded Kevin Dineen to Philly and shipped Ron Francis and Ulf Samuelson to Pittsburgh. The team got bupkis in return.
Random Hockey Trivia
What are the “Tools of Ignorance”? Goalie equipment. Where were Zambonis invented and what is their top speed? Not Canada or Italy, but in California. They go from zero to 10 mph between periods. How thin was the ice the Whalers skated on? Three-quarters of an inch. Here’s a “pucking” easy one: which fans drank the most beer at the Civic Center: aficionados of the Celtics, the Whalers or pro wrestlers?
Emile “The Cat” Francis
Francis, who died this past February at 95, was the Whalers GM and president from 1983 to 1993. An NHL netminder, he played in the 1950s, the Jurassic epoch of hockey: there were only six teams, no helmets and goalies disdained facemasks. Bravado came with a price, as Francis explained to me in 1986: “Some lost eyes.” When informed that Whalers goalie Mike Liut had all of his original teeth, Francis replied, “Well, that’s something new.”
Red-hot Whalers regalia
They’re gone but their haberdashery is scoring big time. Snoop Dogg wore a snazzy Whaler cardigan on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Adam Sandler likes the logo, and actress Megan Fox was spotted in LA sporting a tight-fitting Whalers tee. Logoed jerseys, sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, scarves and tukes (Canadian for warm woolen hats) are perennially the best-sellers among defunct hockey franchises.
Cetacean intimations
Traces of Whalers green and white linger. When the UConn men’s hockey team scores at the XL Center, “Brass Bonanza” blares. The Yard Goats, Hartford’s AA baseball team, adopted the Whalers colors for its uniform, and the Hartford Athletic soccer team followed suit. A local radio station rebranded itself as The Whale, and the Danbury women’s pro hockey team is the Connecticut Whale (above). Look up at the XL Center rafters and you’ll see an Adams Division Championship banner and six retired Whalers jerseys: Ronnie, Kevin, Gordie, Ulf, John McKenzie and Rick Ley.
Why did they leave?
Hockey is anacquired taste. Most Americans played sports other than hockey. The rules can be bewildering, and the players are skating really fast. Hartford also was awash in free corporate Whaler tickets. Scalpers outside the Civic Center were selling good seats at half-price, which depressed single-ticket sales. The city now has two minor-league teams, baseball and hockey: the Yard Goats routinely sell out their 6,121-seat park, while the Wolf Pack moves fewer than 4,000 tickets a night. Whalers fans were true fanatics, but there just weren’t enough of them — even in the team’s best years.
The blame game
Blame me, and my fellow fair-weather fans. I went to a lot of Hartford Whalers games, but hardly ever paid for a ticket. When I was doing a story I sat in the press box gratis and got a free meal, too. Other times I used the free tickets parceled out by the company I worked for. Sometimes we bought scalped tickets, half-price or cheaper, outside the Civic Center. In our defense, we did pay for each and every beer.
The denouement
On Sunday, April 13, 1997, the Hartford Whalers played their last game. It was unusual for several reasons: It was a sellout and the team, whose record over 18 NHL seasons was 534 wins and 709 losses, won, beating Tampa Bay 2–1. Not only did none of the fans leave early; they didn’t depart after the final horn. They stayed and applauded their departing heroes. The players lingered, too. Yes, there were tears, both on and off the ice. Captain Kevin Dineen, traded in 1991 but brought home in 1996, thanked the faithful. You can watch the game online. It was the saddest of victories.