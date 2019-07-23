Art

Through Oct. 5

Small Treasures, The Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 N. Water St., Norwalk

Bringing art out from the museums and into the space in which we live, the Norwalk Parking Authority’s newest “Art in Parking Spaces” installation opened July 15 and features works from 30 local and national artists, each measuring no more than 12 inches by 12 inches and produced in varying mediums and styles, which capture “things, ideas, places or moments we hold as treasures.” Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; free admission.

Aug. 24

Painting Music, Music Mountain, Falls Village

Searching for an outlet for your creativity, but need a little nudge from a muse? Let your inner artist free on the lawn of Music Mountain on Aug. 24. Under the guidance of Falls Village- and New York City-based artist Victor Inconiglios, children and adults will learn how to translate music (from a live contemporary string quartet) into visual forms to create a very personal piece of art. All necessary materials will be provided, and the emerging artists can bring their new canvas masterpieces home. The event is free and open to all ages. Registration is required by Aug. 12 (860-824-7126). 11:30 a.m.; free admission.

Comedy

Aug. 3

Jerry Seinfeld, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket

The star of one of the most popular and influential sitcoms in history returns to Foxwoods’ Grand Theater. 8 p.m.; $82.50-$150.

Aug. 9

Tom Segura, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket

One of the most in-demand comics working today, popularly known for his three Netflix specials, Segura is stopping on his 100-city “Take It Down” tour. 8 p.m.; $39-$69.

Aug. 10

Chris Tucker, Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Having achieved movie superstardom in the Rush Hour films and an acclaimed role in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, the frenetic comedian has lately been turning back to his stand-up roots. 8 p.m., $25-$45

Aug. 11

Sinbad, Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The freewheeling storyteller brings his observational and largely improvisational storytelling to an all-ages show. 8 p.m., $55.

Aug. 23

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live, College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Scott Aukerman, creator of the popular comedy podcast Comedy Bang! Bang!, will be joined by comedians Lauren Lapkus and Paul F. Tompkins for this live and totally improvised all-ages show. 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Music

Ongoing

Music Mountain

Music Mountain's Chamber Concerts series continues this month on Sundays at 3 p.m. Aug. 4: The Emerson String Quartet performs works by Mozart, Dvorak and Shostakovich; Aug. 11: The St. Petersburg String Quartet with Tao Lin on piano, playing Turnia, Ravel and Sofia Gubaidulina; Aug. 18: The St. Petersberg String Quartet & Piano Quartet performing Glazunov, Beethoven and Schumann; Aug. 25: The Cassatt String Quartet with selections from Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms; and Aug. 31 & Sept 1: The Shanghai Quartet, performing Haydn, Penderecki and Beethoven on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m., then a Labor Day benefit concert on Sunday with selections from Beethoven, Frank Bridge and Brahms.

The Twilight Jazz & More concert series wraps up this month on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Aug. 3: Michael Berkeley & No Tune Like a Show Tune featuring award-winning songs of stage, screen and beyond; Aug. 10: The Wolverine Jazz Band plays swing, ragtime and dance music; Aug. 17: The Barbara Fasano Trio Featuring Eric Comstock; Aug. 24: The Galvanized Jazz Band wraps up the series with Dixieland and New Orleans jazz.

Aug. 2

Lady Antebellum, Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

The multi-platinum country trio behind the megahit “Need You Now” will be appearing with opening act Drake White. 8 p.m.; $39-$69.

Aug. 3

Iron Maiden, Xfinity Theater, Hartford

The heavy metal icons are bringing their ’80s hits and more to a massive stage show based on their own Legacy of the Beast video game. 7:30 p.m.; lawn tickets start at $39.50.

Aug. 7

The Steel Woods, Stafford Palace Theater, Stafford

This Nashville-based foursome carries on the poetic Southern Rock tradition of Skynard and the Almann Brothers, infused with influences ranging from Merle Haggard to Black Sabbath. 8 p.m.; $20.

Aug. 11, 15, 18

John Mayall

After an illness forced him to cancel a number of tour dates last year, the 85-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known as the “Godfather of British Blues” is making up for lost time with an ambitious road schedule to promote his newest album, 2019’s Nobody Told Me. He’ll be making three stops here this month: Aug. 11 at The Kate in Old Saybrook (7 p.m.; $75), Aug. 15 at the Fairfield Theater Company in Fairfield (7 p.m.; $68) and Aug. 18 at Infinity Hall in Norfolk (7:30 p.m.; $54-$69).

Aug. 12

Dawes, Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

The folk rockers (“When the Tequila Runs Out,” “Roll With The Punches”) are touring in support of their newly released sixth studio album, Passwords. 8 p.m.; $65.

Aug. 16

Mark Knopfler, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket

This concert will kick off the North American leg of Knopfler’s latest tour, which he has said will be also be his last. 8 p.m.; $62-$112 (ticket includes a digital copy of his latest album, Down the Road Wherever).

Aug. 18

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Old Saybrook

Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of Dave Brubeck, form the core of quartet, paying homage to their jazz legend father’s extraordinary life and work. 7:30 p.m.; $50.

Aug. 24

Nick Fradiani, College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Guilford’s hometown hero and American Idol champ pushed his sound in a new direction with the May release of his newest single, the inspirational rock anthem “Empire.” 8 p.m.; $25-$50.

Aug. 31

Hootie & The Blowfish, Xfinity Theater, Hartford

After being (mostly) on hiatus for the last decade, the heartland rock band has reunited and is being joined by the Barenaked Ladies on their “Group Therapy” tour. 7:30 p.m. tickets start at $111 (lawn area starts at $29.50).

Etc.

Aug. 18

SummerFest CT, Veterans Memorial Park, Shelton

This new outdoor music festival (planned to be an annual event) will feature three bands with connections to the town: John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, the Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr., and Steely Dan tribute band Hey Nineteen. Food trucks will be on hand, or bring a cooler along with your blanket and beach chairs. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted to benefit the Spooner House Food Pantry. 3-9 p.m.; $40 in advance, $45 at the gate (rain date Aug. 25). summerfestct.com

Aug. 24

Cheers to 10 Years, The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Old Saybrook

The Kate is celebrating its 10th anniversary at this year’s summer gala, and will present the fourth annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award to Emmy- and Tony award-winning actress Christine Baranski. The evening will also include a silent auction, dinner courtesy of Max Catering and dancing to the music of Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics. 6 p.m.; tickets are $275-$500 (a portion of each ticket is tax-deductible).