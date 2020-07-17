Ongoing
Cruise control: The R/V Spirit of the Sound, a 64-foot catamaran, departs for a 90-minute cruise almost every day from the dock outside the Maritime Aquarium’s IMAX movie theater. The boat has a climate-controlled cabin, but dress for the weather on the deck. The Norwalk Islands cruise is at 1:15 p.m. every day except Monday and at 6:30 on Thursdays. TGIF cruises set sail at 6:30 p.m. on (you guessed it) Fridays and the Saturday sunset cruise launches at 6:30 as well. Maritime Aquarium educators offer information on Long Island Sound’s marine life and the islands and lighthouses around Norwalk Harbor. $31.50, maritimeaquarium.org
July 31–Aug. 2
Weekend update: This year’s Weekend in Norfolk summer festival will take place entirely online. This fun-for-the-whole-family event is in its fifth year and there will be a mix of live, virtual events and on-demand videos. The schedule includes a tour of the Tiffany stained-glass windows at the Battell Chapel, art and cooking demonstrations, and sounds from the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. weekendinnorfolk.org
Aug. 5
Plant yourself in front of your computer: The 110th annual Plant Science Day open house, presented by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, will be a virtual event this year instead of taking place at Lockwood Farm in Hamden. This event was last canceled during World War II, when a significant portion of the staff was on active duty. This virtual version will be held on Zoom and other platforms and will feature updates on research advances in agriculture, food safety, the environment, forestry and public health. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., portal.ct.gov/caes
Aug. 6
Gold Coast Gatsby: The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk is presenting an illustrated virtual talk, live reading and Q&A with author Richard “Deej” Webb for his book Boats Against the Current. The book tells of the honeymoon summer in 1920 of The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife Zelda, spent in a modest house in Westport. Their experience may, in fact, have been the inspiration for Gatsby. 5:30 p.m., lockwoodmathewsmansion.com
Aug. 8–9
Waterford focus: The second annual Art in Waterford: Past, Present and Future will take place on Jordan Green from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to stroll the grounds and enter historic buildings to view juried artworks by local artists, with docents on hand to share their knowledge. There will also be live music, art activities, en plein air painting and sketching, and a working blacksmith’s forge. waterfordcthistoricalsociety.org
Aug. 15
Hit the road, any road: The 29th Steeple Chase Bike Tour is still on for this year, but the annual fundraiser will have a different format. In a normal year, participants gather together in Mansfield to choose from pre-planned bike routes through eastern Connecticut, or take a 5-mile walk through Willimantic. This year, cyclists and walkers will register and fundraise online and select a route of their choice. Proceeds will benefit three Windham County social service agencies. $25 (plus minimum $75 in donations), steeplechasebiketour.org
Aug. 18–23
Get reel: The New Haven Documentary Film Festival began in 2014 with a mission of bringing together documentary filmmakers in the greater New Haven area and Connecticut as a whole. There is also a student competition. Screenings will take place at the New Haven Museum, Cafe Nine, The State House, Whitneyville Cultural Commons, New Haven Free Public Library, and other popup venues and theaters. nhdocs.com
Aug. 29–30
Sound bites: The Greatest Bluefish Tournament on Earth will dip its line into the waters of Long Island Sound at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 29 with a grand prize of $25,000. There will also be port prizes for the heaviest fish at weigh-in stations along the coast of Connecticut and New York. Registration, at a reduced rate of $36, can be handled online or at any number of locations up and down the shoreline. The tournament is open to all, kids included. bluefishtournament.com