Ongoing
The book of Genesis
Through the Eye of a Needle is the first major solo museum exhibition of New York-based artist Genesis Belanger, and it’s on display at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield through May 9. Belanger anthropomorphizes common household objects in an exhibition that gets its title from a New Testament proverb, “It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven.” thealdrich.org
Lalla land
The solo exhibition By Design: Theater and Fashion in the Photography of Lalla Essaydi includes 22 works highlighting the process behind the creation of Essaydi’s carefully staged photographs. It’s on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum’s Walsh Gallery in the Quick Center for the Arts through May 21. Essaydi’s works deconstruct and reimagine stereotypes of Muslim womanhood. Also on display throughout February is Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks, which features paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, photographs and natural history specimens from the early 19th century through today. fairfield.edu/museum
Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28
Oh, Baby!
Hartford Public Library recently announced the return of its Baby Grand Jazz series, with concerts featuring Hartford-area musicians happening every Sunday at 3 p.m. through April 25 on the HPL’s Facebook or YouTube pages. The offerings will span covers, classics and innovative fusions of styles and instrumentation. The lineup for February is Medusa (Feb. 7), The John Kordalewski Trio (Feb. 14) and Charu Surl and Friends (Feb. 21). The final Sunday in February is the kickoff to HPL’s Big Read. hplct.org
Feb. 10
Love letters
Connecticut author Jill Marie Snyder will share her story of love, family, racism and African-American history, and her discoveries while researching her complex family tree, with the presentation Dear Mary, Dear Luther, on Zoom at 6 p.m. Snyder’s award-winning book of the same name won the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Award for Nonfiction Romance/History Focus in 2019. newhavenmuseum.org, 203-562-4183
Feb. 11
Series finale
New York Times bestselling author Brigid Kemmerer’s new book is A Vow So Bold and Deadly, and it’s the conclusion of her Cursebreaker series. She’ll be in conversation with Stephanie Garber, a Times bestselling author herself, on Zoom at 7 p.m. An $18.99 ticket gets you a copy of the book, admission to the virtual event, and a signed bookplate while supplies last. rjjulia.com, 203-245-3959
Feb. 14
Witness to history
Madison Historical Society’s 14th annual Frederick Lee Lectures series is exploring the topics of enslavement, racism and social injustice. The second lecture in the three-part series will be led by Dennis Culliton, a retired middle school teacher and passionate historian. His presentation is entitled The Witness Stones Project: Finding Slavery in Madison and Guilford and will begin at 4 p.m. on Zoom for a suggested donation of $5. madisonhistory.org
Feb. 19
What are you wearing?
Arts Center East in Vernon shines the spotlight on fashion when it presents its second annual Wearable Art Exhibit Feb. 19–March 13. From textiles and hats to repurposed trash fashion and hair art, these artists slip into their creativity and self-expression. Also ongoing at ACE is their ninth annual photography exhibit, which will run through Feb. 6. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. artscentereast.org
Feb. 21
Damn, I wish I had a ticket
Sophie B. Hawkins is coming to Ridgefield Playhouse for two shows, at 4 and 7:30 p.m., that can be seen both live and via livestream. Hawkins has multiple Top 40 hits under her belt, writes all her own songs and is a multi-instrumentalist. She first broke onto the scene with her 1992 hit “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.” Seating at the Playhouse is limited to 100 people, and tickets are $35. ridgefieldplayhouse.org