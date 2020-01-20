Feb. 1
Green giant
Fresh off their first Grammy nomination for their latest album Elevate, Lettuce will bring the funk to New Haven’s College Street Music Hall, an apropos venue for a band which formed in 1992 after meeting at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. The derivation of their band name comes from those early days when they would plead with club owners to “let us play.” 8 p.m., collegestreetmusichall.com, 203-867-2000
Feb. 1
Get out
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s No Child Left Inside Winter Festival will once again be held at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. The 14th annual family event features ice fishing, ice carving, hiking, snowshoeing, a fish fry, marshmallow roasting and stories by the bonfire. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., portal.ct.gov/ncli, 860-424-3200
For the best Connecticut Magazine content, plus the week's most compelling news and entertainment picks, delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly newsletter.
Opening Feb. 5
Suffragette city
One hundred years ago the 19th Amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote. An Unfinished Revolution: The Woman’s Suffrage Centennial, a new exhibition at the Greenwich Historical Society, provides a fascinating and timely look at the suffrage movement and how several Greenwich women were at the center of the cause. On display through Sept. 6, the exhibition shows how the wives of Greenwich’s elite had the time and financial means to dedicate to the movement and become state and national leaders. greenwichhistory.org, 203-869-6899
Feb. 6
Don’t touch that dial
Bob Steele was the radio voice of southern New England for over 60 years, capturing the nation’s highest market share as the morning man on WTIC. Steele biographer Paul Hensler will present a review of the legend’s journey from his humble Midwestern roots to the pinnacle of Connecticut radio fame at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford. 5:45-7 p.m., chs.org, 860-236-5621
Feb. 8–9
5,000 years in the making
Shen Yun transports the audience to the magical world of ancient China through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance and a unique blend of vibrant costumes, breathtaking backdrops and an outstanding orchestra. The world’s premier classical Chinese dance company will take the stage at The Bushnell in Hartford. Feb. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Feb. 9, 2 p.m., bushnell.org, 860-987-6000
Feb. 16
Forces to be reckoned with
The family-friendly Playtime at The Palace series in Stamford presents Mr. Fish: Fantastic Forces, a show in which gravitational forces are demonstrated and explained in a fast-paced and fun manner. What goes up must come down, but when things start spinning, everything changes. 3 p.m., palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466
Feb. 20–23
Winter bloom
The 39th annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show is putting roots down for four days at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford with a theme of Connecticut Springs into Earth Day. There will be more than 300 booths of displays, activities, fresh flowers, plants, garden ornaments, herbs, bulbs, seeds, soil and more. ctflowershow.com, 860-844-8461
Feb. 22
Barefoot and prescient
Barefoot Truth songwriter and frontman Will Evans is bringing his solo tour to the intimate Oasis Room at the Garde Arts Center in New London. A surfer and environmentalist, Evans’ roots-rock songs touch on the importance of connecting with and protecting the planet. 8 p.m., gardearts.org, 860-444-7373
Feb. 22–23
Light the torch
The Special Olympics Connecticut 2020 Winter Games will feature 885 athletes and unified partners, 300 coaches, 1,200 volunteers and five different sites — Powder Ridge Mountain Park Resort in Middlefield, Pratt & Whitney Hangar in East Hartford, International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, Eversource in Windsor, and Farmington Valley Gymnastics & More in Plainville. Events include Alpine skiing, snowboarding, floor hockey, figure skating, speed skating, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and gymnastics. All are free and open to the public. soct.org, 203-230-1201
Feb. 23
Seeing Redd
Chris Redd is in the midst of his third season on Saturday Night Live and recently appeared on the dais of the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. He earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song “Come Back, Barack” and is a veteran of Chicago’s Second City improv troupe. Redd will showcase his stand-up act at the Space Ballroom in Hamden. 7 p.m., spaceballroom.com, 203-573-1600