Online now
The Museum of Contemporary Art Westport is showcasing the 2020 Online High School Student Art Exhibition on its website. Teens are living through unprecedented times at a still-impressionable age. Pieces originating from the hearts and minds of more than 60 students from throughout the region include paintings, photographs, collages and ceramics. mocawestport.org
All summer
WMNR is one of only 40 public radio stations in the country that dedicates more than 90 percent of its airtime to classical music. All summer long on Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. WMNR will air Listen to the Band, which features wind band repertory reminiscent of parades and bandstands. Music Mountain broadcasts from 2019 are already airing every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. wmnr.org
July 1
Mystic’s Bank Square Books, in partnership with New London’s Garde Arts Center, will present a virtual author talk and Q&A with Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead for the paperback release of The Nickel Boys. Based on the real story of a reform school that warped the lives of thousands of children, The Nickel Boys is a devastating, driven narrative that showcases a great American novelist at the height of his powers. 7 p.m., $17, gardearts.org
July 3-5
Need your fix of fair fare? Craving something, any thing at all, that’s dunked in oil and fried up golden brown? With most of our favorite annual fairs canceled this year, the Fair Food Truck Drive Through presented by Core Events at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds is stepping up. Come get your corn dogs, fried dough, fried Oreos, apple fritters, ice cream and other favorites each day, all without leaving your vehicle. Payments will be credit/debit or Apple Pay only. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., On facebook
July 6
A virtual event through R.J. Julia Booksellers will celebrate the release of bestselling author James Patterson’s Hawk. In his career, Patterson has given over 1 million books to schoolchildren and $40 million to support education. An $18.99 ticket includes a copy of Hawk, a custom bookplate signed by Patterson and a link and password to join the event. 5 p.m., rjjulia.com
July 13-17, 20-25
Anticipating the shutdown order, the staff at Litchfield Jazz Camp has worked over the past few months to craft a virtual experience they’re calling Virtually Yours for players ages 13 to adult. Register for one or both weeks as faculty members will teach from their home studios, offering hours of interactive, engaging instruction. The camp will culminate in the free, live-streamed Litchfield Jazz Festival on July 25. litchfieldjazzcamp.com, litchfieldjazzfest.com
July 18
Artist Peter Anton’s Sweet Dreams: Confectionary Sculpture will open at New London’s Lyman Allyn Art Museum on July 18 and run through Oct. 18. The Fairfield-based Anton creates large-scale sweets using humor, irony, scale and intensity. “Food has a power over us,” Anton says. “We all have experienced love, passion, comfort, joy, reward, overindulgence, disgust and guilt from our daily reliance on food.” The museum will offer free admission through Labor Day. lymanallyn.org
July 24
Celebrate Shelton, founded six years ago by Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey to promote the city’s downtown, was forced to cancel its summer concert series and Food Trucks on the River events in June and September. But this month the Valley will still be alive with the sounds of music during a virtual Downtown Sounds Summer Concert. 5:30-9:30 p.m., celebrateshelton.com