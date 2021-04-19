Through May 23
Expanding Horizons: Celebrating 20 Years of the Hartford Steam Boiler Collection — Expanding Horizons commemorates the 20th anniversary of the transformative gift of the 190-piece fine art collection of the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. to the Florence Griswold Museum in 2001. More than a retrospective, the exhibition represents a re-evaluation of this core collection of 18th- to early-20th-century works by Connecticut artists. Museum admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 students, children 12 and under free. Florence Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St., Old Lyme. 860-434-5542, florencegriswoldmuseum.org
May 2
Lisa Fischer interprets rock classics — After decades of bringing raw soul to the stage for the Rolling Stones (her duet with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter” is a highlight of their live shows and is featured in the film 20 Feet from Stardom), Sting, Tina Turner and Nine Inch Nails, Grammy Award-winner Lisa Fischer is emerging as an inventive and heartfelt interpreter of classic rock songs. She will be accompanied in this indoor show by Taylor Eigsti on piano. 4 & 7:30 p.m. $42. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Road, Ridgefield. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org
May 2–23
May Flowers bloom — While the annual Fine Art & Flowers show will not take place this year, the Wadsworth is offering a selection of floral displays in the galleries, May Flowers, accompanied by live music, during the first four weekends in May. Vote for your favorite design in person or virtually. Live music schedule (2 p.m. each day): Calida Jones on violin, May 2; Debbie Vinick on harp, May 9; John Hughes on kora, a West African harp lute, May 16; Jaston Castonguay on piano, May 23. Online tickets required for in-person visits. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, thewadsworth.org
May 2–Sept. 12
A Face Like Mine exhibition — Coinciding with the grand opening of the Mattatuck Museum’s newly renovated and expanded facility, this exhibition celebrates 100 years of African American figurative art. More than 70 works including paintings, sculpture, prints and photographs by 52 Black artists explore the African American experience from the Harlem Renaissance through the Civil Rights era to the present day. Timed admission tickets must be purchased online prior to your visit. The Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main St., Waterbury. 203-753-0381, mattmuseum.org
May 3–30
New Haven Paint & Clay Club’s 120th annual Juried Art Exhibition: Connecticut’s oldest continuously active arts organization, the New Haven Paint & Clay Club, presents a show of original works, including photography and digital art, by artists from across the Northeast. Opening reception and awards will be May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. During the gallery exhibition, all accepted works will also be online on the club’s website. Ely Center of Contemporary Art, 52 Trumbull St., New Haven. newhavenpaintandclayclub.org
May 6–9
Aldrich Undercover: A Secret Art Sale — This online art sale hosted by Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield features works priced at $350 and sold anonymously, the artists’ identities only revealed after purchase. Guests are encouraged to trust their instincts and make selections based on how the works move them. Pre-sale online launch party on Zoom, May 6, 7 p.m. Online art sale follows music performances by select artists. Preview the works in the sale on May 5. Tickets required to access the sale and can be purchased at thealdrich.org
May 7
Christian McBride outdoor concert — Grammy Award-winning composer, arranger, educator, curator and bassist extraordinaire Christian McBride returns for an outdoor concert under the tent next to the Ridgefield Playhouse. McBride scored his seventh Grammy win in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for his work on Trilogy 2 alongside jazz fusion icon Chick Corea. McBride has been an artist-in-residence and artistic director with organizations such as Jazz House Kids, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Jazz Museum in Harlem, and Jazz Aspen. 7 p.m. $45. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Road, Ridgefield. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org
May 11
Yard Goats home opener — Canceling its 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Hartford Yard Goats minor league baseball team finally plays ball again. After opening on the road May 4 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the home opener comes May 11 versus the Portland Sea Dogs at 7:05 p.m., part of a 12-game homestand, and 60 games total at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Attendance restrictions are unclear, but there are sure to be fans in the stands. Dunkin’ Donuts Park, 1214 Main St., Hartford, 860-246-4628, milb.com/hartford
May 12 & 15
Beardsley Zoo spring events — Garden Critters! virtual Zoo Tots program, May 12, 10:30 a.m.: this Beardsley Zoo Tots program for children ages 22 months to 4 years may include song/story time, virtual animal encounters, and/or tours of the zoo. $10. Register online. Endangered Species Day, May 15: an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the importance of protecting endangered species and everyday actions they can take to help them. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. beardsleyzoo.org
May 13
Mocktail-tasting fundraiser — Hartford-area restaurateurs and bar owners will show off their best non-alcoholic cocktails and compete to be named the best in this outdoor event at Real Art Ways. There will also be appetizers, a silent auction and raffles, all to benefit A Promise to Jordan, a Simsbury-based nonprofit that combats substance use disorders. The event may be a mix of in-person and virtual or be completely virtual. Virtual guests will receive a mocktail kit to make three drinks at home by following along as the vendors mix the recipes live. In-person tickets $45, virtual tickets $35. 6–9 p.m. Rain date May 14. Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford. For info or to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3veEgEv
May 14 & 28
Outdoor jazz concerts at MoCA Westport — Isaiah J. Thompson, an acclaimed jazz pianist, bandleader and composer, performs as part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Spotlight Series on May 14, 7 p.m. (rain date May 15). The series continues with Alexa Tarantino, a vibrant, young jazz saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer and educator, May 28, 7 p.m. (rain date May 29). $105 each. MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Tpke., Westport. 203-572-2720, mocawestport.org
May 15–30
Outdoor Twilight Concerts Under the Stars — The Westville Music Bowl in New Haven hosts a series of nighttime performances: Umphrey’s McGee, May 7 and 8, 7 p.m.; Twiddle, May 15, 7 p.m.; Greensky Bluegrass, May 21 and 22, 7 p.m.; Dinosaur Jr., May 23, 7 p.m.; Joe Russo, May 28 and 29, 6:30 p.m., and May 30, 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; seats will be sold in pods of two or four, and guests will be health-checked before entering. Westville Music Bowl, 45 Yale Ave., New Haven. westvillemusicbowl.com
May 16
Seth Meyers — The Emmy Award-winning writer and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse for outdoor comedy shows under the tent next to the Playhouse. 4 & 7:30 p.m. $90. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Road, Ridgefield. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org
May 16
Secret Connecticut: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure — Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk hosts travel writer and author Anastasia Mills Healy for a virtual talk. The author’s new book covers everything from the mountain of evidence surrounding Fairfield resident Gustave Whitehead’s pursuit of flight to the real-life inspiration for Indiana Jones. 2 p.m. Free, but donations are welcome. For reservations or information, go to lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call 203-838-9799, ext. 4.
May 21–June 4
A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Rewired Musical — Fuse Theatre of CT, a new theater company in Madison, takes Shakespeare’s romantic romp into the digital world with a virtual show featuring original songs and a digital setting. Ticket pricing: $15 individuals, $25 households of two or more, $10 students, seniors, frontline workers, and gig workers. Tickets on sale at fusetheatrect.org
May 22
Comedy Craft Beer Tour — Greg Stone (seen on America’s Got Talent and Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf) and friends visit City Steam Brewery for an indoor show, part of a comedy tour of breweries and wineries. Capacity is limited and tables will be socially distanced. 8–10 p.m. $25. City Steam Brewery, 942 Main St., Hartford. 954-729-6282, comedycraftbeer.com
May 29
Outdoor antiques, vintage and crafts show — The Madison Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first of two outdoor antiques, vintage, repurposed goods and crafts shows on the Madison Town Green. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Rain or shine. $5 ($4 if purchased online before May 29.) A second show will take place Sept. 18. Madison Town Green, Madison. 203-245-7394, chamber@madisonct.com