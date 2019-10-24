Our top picks for events happening around the state during November.

Office1.jpg

Nov. 1-2

That’s what she said

The NBC sitcom The Office went off the air in 2013, but it’s as popular as ever these days thanks to reruns and streaming. If you’ve seen every episode but wish there was a new adventure awaiting Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest, Foxwoods can fill that order.

The Office! A Musical Parody will turn Mashantucket into Scranton for two nights only. 8 p.m., foxwoods.com, 800-200-2882

2lk Primitive Figures Bird and insects

2lk Primitive Figures Bird and insects, Luba Krejci, knotted linen, 40.5" x 44.5" x 2", circa 1970s

Nov. 1-10

Ya Grotta believe

Wilton’s browngrotta arts, an international showcase for contemporary fiber arts, will have a 10-day exhibition, Artists from The Grotta Collection, on display from Nov. 1-10. Works of fiber and dimensional art by more than 40 artists will be included. This autumn showing is an addition to the annual 10-day exhibition held each spring, Art in the Barn, at the home of Tom Grotta and his wife Rhonda Brown. Opening reception Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m., browngrotta.com, 203-834-0623

mp122718concertconnection

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are set to perform in Hartford Dec. 29, at Infinity Music Hall.

Nov. 2

Here’s Johnny

It’s too cold this time of year to party on the Jersey Shore, so let Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes bring the Jersey Shore to Norfolk. With a song catalog 30 albums deep, Johnny and the Jukes will turn up the heat with their own brand of blues, R&B and rock ’n’ roll. 8 p.m., infinityhall.com, 866-666-6306

181101-N-WV624-048

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble

Nov. 3

Strike up the Navy Band

New Haven has been selected as one of the stops on the 20-city tour of the United States Navy Band. The Commodores jazz ensemble will perform at Southern Connecticut State University’s Lyman Center. All of the Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. 3 p.m., lymancenter@southernct.edu, 203-392-6154

PatriotsRace1.jpg

The Connecticut Veterans Day Patriot Race in Coventry will take place on Nov. 9.

Nov. 9

Sweat with the vets

The annual Connecticut Veterans Day Patriot Race in Coventry recognizes and honors our brave men and women who have served. The 4-mile course begins and ends at Patriots Park and the American Legion will host a “Canteen” with hot dogs, chili and camaraderie with veterans following the race. 10 a.m. (registration starts at 8:30), 172 Lake St., ctveteransdayrace.com

Nov. 15

Building a case

Middlesex Habitat for Humanity is holding its fourth annual Sheetrock, Shingles & Screwdrivers event, a murder mystery dinner in which you need to help Chester Hadlyme solve the mystery at St. Clements Castle in Portland. There will also be a cocktail hour and auction. 6-9 p.m., middlesexhabitat.org, 860-338-4976

1148444351

Lisa Lampanelli

Nov. 16

Don’t lose the laughter

Trumbull native Lisa Lampanelli, the onetime “Queen of Mean,” retired from stand-up comedy last year because, she said, “It wasn’t making my heart happy.” Now she’s bringing Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin It!, an intimate, heartfelt — but still humorous — theatrical evening focusing on weight and body image, to the Palace Theater in Waterbury. 8 p.m., palacetheaterct.org, 203-346-2000

rent_preview_cast

Cast of "Rent," on a 20th anniversary tour that stops by Houston's Hobby Center, 2019

Nov. 22-24

Rent’s due

Rent, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical, follows a year in the lives of seven struggling artists following their dreams. The 20th anniversary tour will stop at the Shubert in New Haven and you have way less than five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes to get your tickets. Nov. 22, 8 p.m.; Nov. 23, 2 and 8 p.m.; Nov. 24, 1 and 6:30 p.m., shubert.com, 203-624-1825

Nov. 23

On your mark, get set, gobble!

The sixth annual Turkey Can Can 5K is presented by Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm and Jewett City Savings Bank and benefits the Project Pin Food Pantry. The race, a 2-miler, will be held at the Robert P. Jordan Community Center in Sterling. The event is organized at the request of the 169 Society. 10 a.m. (registration starts at 8:30), firstmile-fitness.com/turkeyrun

go121516TSO-001

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the XL Center in Hartford on Nov. 24.

Nov. 24

A little Christmas before Thanksgiving

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will once again bring its winter tour, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, to the XL Center, this time with all-new staging and effects. TSO has played nearly 2,000 shows for more than 16 million fans. 3 and 7:30 p.m., xlcenter.com, 877-522-8499

AUTHOR TALKS

 

In accordance with our look at Connecticut literary history, here are some upcoming author visits to check out in November: 

Nov. 2: Beatriz WilliamsThe Summer Wives

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic; $40 (luncheon)

Nov. 2: Penny GoetjenMurder Returns to the Precipice

1:30 p.m., That Book Store, 46 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield

Nov. 6: Ron Darling108 Stitches

7 p.m., Wesleyan R.J. Julia Booksellers, 413 Main St., Middletown

Nov. 12: Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce BushSisters First

7 p.m., R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison; $27

Nov. 13: Jim TilleyAgainst the Wind

6:30 p.m., Barrett Bookstore, 314 Height Road, Darien

Nov. 20: Matthew DicksTwenty-one Truths About Love

6 p.m., That Book Store, 446 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield

Nov. 20: Ta-Nehisi CoatesThe Water Dancer

7 p.m., R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison; $40

