Our top picks for events happening around the state during November.
Nov. 1-2
That’s what she said
The NBC sitcom The Office went off the air in 2013, but it’s as popular as ever these days thanks to reruns and streaming. If you’ve seen every episode but wish there was a new adventure awaiting Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest, Foxwoods can fill that order.
The Office! A Musical Parody will turn Mashantucket into Scranton for two nights only. 8 p.m., foxwoods.com, 800-200-2882
Nov. 1-10
Ya Grotta believe
Wilton’s browngrotta arts, an international showcase for contemporary fiber arts, will have a 10-day exhibition, Artists from The Grotta Collection, on display from Nov. 1-10. Works of fiber and dimensional art by more than 40 artists will be included. This autumn showing is an addition to the annual 10-day exhibition held each spring, Art in the Barn, at the home of Tom Grotta and his wife Rhonda Brown. Opening reception Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m., browngrotta.com, 203-834-0623
Nov. 2
Here’s Johnny
It’s too cold this time of year to party on the Jersey Shore, so let Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes bring the Jersey Shore to Norfolk. With a song catalog 30 albums deep, Johnny and the Jukes will turn up the heat with their own brand of blues, R&B and rock ’n’ roll. 8 p.m., infinityhall.com, 866-666-6306
Nov. 3
Strike up the Navy Band
New Haven has been selected as one of the stops on the 20-city tour of the United States Navy Band. The Commodores jazz ensemble will perform at Southern Connecticut State University’s Lyman Center. All of the Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. 3 p.m., lymancenter@southernct.edu, 203-392-6154
Nov. 9
Sweat with the vets
The annual Connecticut Veterans Day Patriot Race in Coventry recognizes and honors our brave men and women who have served. The 4-mile course begins and ends at Patriots Park and the American Legion will host a “Canteen” with hot dogs, chili and camaraderie with veterans following the race. 10 a.m. (registration starts at 8:30), 172 Lake St., ctveteransdayrace.com
Nov. 15
Building a case
Middlesex Habitat for Humanity is holding its fourth annual Sheetrock, Shingles & Screwdrivers event, a murder mystery dinner in which you need to help Chester Hadlyme solve the mystery at St. Clements Castle in Portland. There will also be a cocktail hour and auction. 6-9 p.m., middlesexhabitat.org, 860-338-4976
Nov. 16
Don’t lose the laughter
Trumbull native Lisa Lampanelli, the onetime “Queen of Mean,” retired from stand-up comedy last year because, she said, “It wasn’t making my heart happy.” Now she’s bringing Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin It!, an intimate, heartfelt — but still humorous — theatrical evening focusing on weight and body image, to the Palace Theater in Waterbury. 8 p.m., palacetheaterct.org, 203-346-2000
Nov. 22-24
Rent’s due
Rent, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical, follows a year in the lives of seven struggling artists following their dreams. The 20th anniversary tour will stop at the Shubert in New Haven and you have way less than five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes to get your tickets. Nov. 22, 8 p.m.; Nov. 23, 2 and 8 p.m.; Nov. 24, 1 and 6:30 p.m., shubert.com, 203-624-1825
Nov. 23
On your mark, get set, gobble!
The sixth annual Turkey Can Can 5K is presented by Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm and Jewett City Savings Bank and benefits the Project Pin Food Pantry. The race, a 2-miler, will be held at the Robert P. Jordan Community Center in Sterling. The event is organized at the request of the 169 Society. 10 a.m. (registration starts at 8:30), firstmile-fitness.com/turkeyrun
Nov. 24
A little Christmas before Thanksgiving
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will once again bring its winter tour, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, to the XL Center, this time with all-new staging and effects. TSO has played nearly 2,000 shows for more than 16 million fans. 3 and 7:30 p.m., xlcenter.com, 877-522-8499
AUTHOR TALKS
In accordance with our look at Connecticut literary history, here are some upcoming author visits to check out in November:
Nov. 2: Beatriz Williams, The Summer Wives
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic; $40 (luncheon)
Nov. 2: Penny Goetjen, Murder Returns to the Precipice
1:30 p.m., That Book Store, 46 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield
Nov. 6: Ron Darling, 108 Stitches
7 p.m., Wesleyan R.J. Julia Booksellers, 413 Main St., Middletown
Nov. 12: Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, Sisters First
7 p.m., R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison; $27
Nov. 13: Jim Tilley, Against the Wind
6:30 p.m., Barrett Bookstore, 314 Height Road, Darien
Nov. 20: Matthew Dicks, Twenty-one Truths About Love
6 p.m., That Book Store, 446 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield
Nov. 20: Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Water Dancer
7 p.m., R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison; $40