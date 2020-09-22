Ongoing
Girl power
Through Nov. 14, the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will host GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! Painting and Sculpture by Robert Cronin, Robert Andrew Parker, and Sam Posey. The exhibition celebrates the power and significance of women who have been recognized by artists from paleolithic times to our own, with images of grace, grit and humor. 860-824-7424, huntlibrary.org
Pictures of the floating world
Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e opened recently in the Bruce Museum’s renovated art gallery. It examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 1, features more than 40 woodblock prints on loan from the permanent collection of the Reading Public Museum in Pennsylvania. brucemuseum.org
Art Busel
The West Hartford Art League believes art enhances its community, and since 2006 has placed work by Connecticut artists out in public for everyone to see. Another example is the latest project of creating bus shelter murals, something also done back in 2008 and 2013. Ten murals by 10 local artists are now displayed throughout the city. Check them out on the WHAL website or travel the bus route yourself and spot them in person. westhartfordart.org
Oct. 3
Park it on the couch
Night Fall is an annual celebratory event of art, music, dance and giant puppets that traditionally takes place in a Hartford park every October. This year, Anne Cubberly’s creation was set to take the stage at Keney Park. Due to the pandemic those plans have changed. Prepare instead for Night Fall 2020 — The Movie, which will premiere at 7 p.m. on their social channels and Hartford Public Access Television. nightfallhartford.org
Turn back time
This year’s annual summer gala at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook will be a virtual event. Cher will be the recipient of the fifth annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award, following Christine Baranski, Ann Nyberg, Glenn Close and Dick Cavett. Appropriately titled “Believe,” the celebration starts at 7:30 p.m. on the Kate’s YouTube channel. An online auction will begin on Sept. 28. thekate.org
Oct. 9
A hard day’s night
On what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, Remember Lennon: Imagine 80 will stream live on Promo Tix. The original venue for the show was the Norwalk Concert Hall. For $19.40, the year of Lennon’s birth, watch a great impersonator and world-class backing band come together in a respectful tribute. The show begins at 7 p.m. rememberlennon.com
Oct. 15
Trail mix
For a quarter-century, the Connecticut Art Trail has been guiding art lovers throughout the state. To honor this milestone anniversary, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will unveil the exhibition Made in Connecticut, which brings together works and objects from the 22 member institutions. It was curated by James Prosek, the current artist-in-residence at the Yale University Art Gallery, and will run through Feb. 7. thewadsworth.org, ctarttrail.org
Oct. 17
If I only had a brain
The Strong Family Farm’s ninth annual scarecrow contest is free and open to everyone, with categories for families, adults, children, businesses and traditional. Sign-ups will take place until all fence posts on Peterson Road in Vernon are assigned. Scarecrows need to be set up by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4 to be judged. The farm welcomes other scarecrows after that date, but they will not qualify for the contest. All entries will be on display through October and winning entries will be announced on Oct. 17. strongfamilyfarm.org
Oct. 28
The shows must go on
A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) is reopening its Ridgefield doors, at limited capacity, for The Last Five Years (a modern musical), which runs through Nov. 15. The story of a married couple is told in reverse-chronological order from the wife’s perspective, beginning the show at the end of their marriage, and chronologically from her husband’s. It will also be available for streaming purchase. 475-215-5497, actofct.org