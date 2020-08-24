Ongoing

The Revolution Will Be Exhibited: Artspace New Haven has reopened to the public with the exhibition Revolution on Trial: May Day and The People’s Art, New Haven’s Black Panthers @ 50. Running through Oct. 17, the exhibition features new works by seven artists and uses the 1970 trial of Black Panther Party chairman Bobby Seale, New Haven chapter founder Ericka Huggins, and seven other members as a point of departure. artspacenewhaven.org

Sept. 3–6

Goodspeed of sound: Goodspeed Musicals postponed its 2020 season of plays, but the show must go on. Goodspeed by the River is a series of concerts featuring bluegrass quartet The Playbillies doing their thing on the Goodspeed lawn overlooking the Connecticut River in East Haddam. The final weekend of performances will feature songs, stories and plenty of live music. Bring a picnic basket, lawn chairs and the whole family. $25, 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org

Sept. 3–7

Set the wheels in motion: The annual Labor Day Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, the only major vintage car event in the country that combines historic racing and a prominent concours at the same location on the same weekend, will return for its 38th year as the first spectator event of the season. The five-day festival also includes a 17-mile parade, signings and a panel discussion. limerock.com

Sept. 4

Rappeler’s delight: The roof of Mohegan Sun’s Sky Tower is the place, and Special Olympics Connecticut is the cause. Over the Edge is an event where participants rappel more than 30 stories down the outside of the building. Those who are up to the task are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 to benefit the athletes. No experience is required and instruction will be provided on the day of the event. soct.org, mohegansun.com

Sept. 4–27

Cope against cope: Closed throughout the pandemic, Arts Center East in Vernon will finally reopen in September for the juried multimedia exhibit Coping: Responding through Art. These works will showcase how artists are responding to the global issues of our current times. For now the gallery’s hours will be limited to Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. artscentereast.org

Sept. 5–30

Photo opportunity: Gallery 53 in Meriden will hold its 11th annual photography show, which generally attracts both professionals and talented amateurs. An opening reception is scheduled for Sept. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Meriden-based pro photographer Peter Wnek will judge the show. Gallery 53 is a 113-year-old visual arts organization downtown in the heart of the TOD district. gallery53.org

Sept. 8

Farm to treble: Manic Presents and Premier Concerts are bringing live music outdoors with their Twilight Concerts on the Farm series at South Farms in Morris. Their slogan is “music is better on grass,” and we’ll see if that’s true when the Marcus King Trio takes the stage in front of a limited capacity of fans occupying socially distanced, 8-feet-by-8-feet patches of ground that accommodate two people apiece. Each neighboring square on the grid will remain vacant, with one-way walking aisles in front and behind. King played shows with Chris Stapleton last year, and the country superstar called Marcus “one of his favorite artists.” Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes are scheduled to perform Sept. 5 and Dinosaur Jr. takes the stage Sept. 11. 7 p.m., $150 for a grid (2-person max), manicpresents.com

Sept. 16

Bobby night: Season 12 at West Hartford’s Playhouse on Park will open with Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade by David Arrow, which will be available by video only during its run. This one-man play portrays Kennedy during his presidential campaign, told from his perspective. It follows him from his announcement to enter the race on March 16, 1968, to his last speech on June 4 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. The play runs through Oct. 4. How Playhouse on Park plans to execute the rest of the season remains in the works. Executive director Tracy Flater says everything is subject to change: dates, titles, format and location. playhouseonpark.org

Sept. 26

Walk it off: The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be spread throughout Connecticut over three upcoming weekends. Instead of a large gathering, people are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails. Connecticut residents are invited to walk on the following days: Sept 26 — Eastern CT, greater New Haven, Enfield; Oct. 4 — Central CT, Northwestern CT; Oct. 11 — greater Hartford, Fairfield County. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app allows participants to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path and manage their Facebook fundraisers. alz.org/walk