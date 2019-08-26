Comedy
Sept. 1
Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket
Named one of the top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 by The Hollywood Reporter, the clean-cut and much sought-after comic brings his Beyond the Fluffy World Tour to the casino for two performances. 5 & 8 p.m.; $46-$69.50.
Sept. 7, 8
Leslie Jones, College Street Music Hall, New Haven, and The Bushnell, Hartford
She’s been a mainstay of SNL since 2014, twice earning Emmy nominations for her work. The outspoken comedian will be at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 7 ($39-$59), then on Sept. 8 she’ll be at The Bushnell in Hartford ($48-$70). Both shows 8 p.m.
Sept. 13
Pablo Francisco, Foxwoods Resort Casino (Fox Theater), Mashantucket
The popular, rapid-fire comic is known for his hilarious characters and dead-on impressions. 8 p.m.; $30
Film
Sept. 20
Mad Max with Live Score by Morricone Youth, Warner Theatre, Torrington
The 1979 sci-fi dystopian classic — constructed, as director George Miller put it, as “a silent movie with sound” — will be screened with subtitles and accompanied by a live performance by New York City-based band Morricone Youth. 8 p.m.; $20.
Sept. 26
Manhattan Short Film Festival, Palace Theater, Danbury
Viewers will join with 100,000 others film fans across the globe to vote for their favorite short film from among ten finalists. 7:30 p.m.; $15.
Music
Ongoing
Music Mountain Chamber Concerts series
This year's concert series comes to a close in September. Sept. 8: Daedalus Quartet and guest pianist Tanya Bannister perform selections fromBach, Beethoven and Elgar; Sept. 15: Dover Quartet performing Mozart, Hindemith and Brahms; and Sept. 22: Juilliard String Quartet performs Beethoven and Kurtag. All shows are 3 p.m.
Sept. 10, 11
Dweezil Zappa, Infinity Hall, Hartford, and Fairfield Theater Company, Fairfield
In honor of the 50th anniversary of his father Frank's landmark Hot Rats, Dweezil is playing the entire album, plus a few other Zappa favorites, on his Hot Rats & Other Hot Stuff tour. Tues., Sept. 10 at Infinity Hall (8 p.m.; $39-$79) and Wed., Sept. 11 at FTC (8 p.m.; $68).
Sept. 21, 24
Graham Nash, Garde Arts Center, New London, and Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield
The Grammy winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will share stories and perform songs from his time with CSN(&Y) and his solo career. Sat., Sept. 21, at Garde Arts Center (8 p.m.; tickets start at $49) and Tues., Sept. 24, at Ridgefield Playhouse (8 p.m.; $91).
Sept. 27
Storm Large, Wall Street Theater, Norwalk
With a persona that’s been described as resembling “some twisted love child of Mae West and Keith Richards,” vocalist Storm Large had already built a loyal fanbase on the West Coast club scene when her 2006 stint on the competition show Rock Star: Supernova brought her national attention. Since then she’s been touring with her band Le Bonheur (and as a co-vocalist for Pink Martini), staged an autobiographical one-woman musical called Crazy Enough and performed with multiple symphony orchestras. On Sept. 27 she’ll bring her show, in which she puts her own unrestrained spin on everything from the American Songbook to punk rock, to the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. 7:30 p.m.; $22-$49.
Sept. 27
Wynonna and The Big Noise, Foxwoods Resort Casino (Fox Theater), Mashantucket
The country music legend describes the sound with her current band, drawing on Americana, blues and soul influences, as "vintage yet modern" and "a return to the well." 8 p.m.; $39-$69.
Sept. 29
Pink Martini, Shubert Theater, New Haven
The region-, genre- and era-spanning band is celebrating their 25th anniversary on their Silver Jubilee tour, with lead singer China Forbes and international cabaret singer Meow Meow. 6:30 p.m.; $44-$64.
Etc.
Aug. 31-Sept. 1
New England Food Truck Festival, Mohegan Sun (Winter Parking Lot), Uncasville
Sample the best of New England food trucks at this fourth annual festival, featuring over 30 trucks, live music, field games and a fireworks show on Saturday night. Sat. noon-10 p.m. and Sun. noon-8 p.m.; tickets are $6 for one-day admission, $10 for a two-day pass, or $35 for a one-day VIP pass with early admission at 11 a.m. and selected free food items with minimal lines.
Sept. 2
Each year thousands of runners and spectators descend on the Elm City for this Labor Day tradition, with a 5K run, half-marathon, kids’ fun run and, as always, the USATF men’s and women’s 20K national championships. Best of all, the proceeds go to support local charities. Packet pick-up and registration begins on the New Haven Green at 6:45 a.m., and the races kick off at 8:10 and 8:30 a.m.; see website for registration fees, the full schedule and other information.
Sept. 21
Connecticut Tour des Farms, Woodstock Fairgrounds, Woodstock
Participants will pick either a 40-mile or 15-mile bike route for this charity bike ride through Woodstock and Pomfret, exploring local farms and their products along the way. Register online or at the check-in at the South Stage at the Woodstock Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. Rides start at 9:00 and 9:15 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Registration is $75 for adults and $30 for ages 13-18.
Sept. 22
Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show and Food Truck Festival, Simsbury Airport, Simsbury
Back for its 33rd year, this automotive and aviation lovers’ delight — the largest event of its kind in the Northeast — features 750 display airplanes and cars, plus exhibitors, live music, flight demos and helicoptor and AT-6 rides. New this year is an on-site food truck festival, with 25 trucks offering breakfast, lunch and snacks. Rain date is Sept. 29. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Admission is free; parking is available nearby for $10, benefiting the Boy Scouts of America.
Sept. 26-29
Connecticut’s favorite country fair is pulling out all the stops for this, its 100th season. As always there will be a midway full of rides and games, animal competitions and exhibitions, tons of shopping, and more food than you can shake a corn dog at. This year’s music headliners include the Little River Band on Friday and country superstars Big & Rich on Saturday, while Connecticut natives Braiden Sunshine and Presley & Taylor take the stage on Sunday. The fair is open Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; admission for a single day is $9-$15 ($10 for seniors; under 11, active military and people in wheelchairs get in for free) or $35 for a four-day ticket.