Ongoing
Lay it on the lines
NEW/NOW: Shantell Martin is being presented by the New Britain Museum of American Art and is part of the yearlong 2020/20+ Women @ NBMAA series, celebrating female-identifying artists throughout U.S. history. Martin is a versatile young artist who “creates improvisational compositions with meandering lines and a recurring cast of characters, symbols, and messages.” The exhibition will be on display through April 18. nbmaa.org
Through Dec. 24
Holiday gifts off the RAC
Rowayton Arts Center’s annual open juried Holiday Gift Show of original handcrafted works will run through Christmas Eve. The items will be both holiday and non-holiday themed. Proceeds are used to support RAC and its educational outreach. rowaytonarts.org
Dec. 3
A novel idea
Hartford Public Library’s annual fundraiser, Beyond Words, is moving from the downtown area of our capital city to the comfort of your home. The event, which premieres at 7 p.m. on the library’s YouTube channel, will be a virtual experience produced by MediaVision Creative. A 30-minute video will highlight stories of the people the library serves, those who devote their lives to it and authors who have drawn their inspiration from libraries. hplct.org
Dec. 4–6
Deep dive into classical works
Masterworks In-Depth with Carolyn Kuan is a new monthly series that immerses itself in the music originally programmed for the 2020-21 Hartford Symphony Orchestra season that was canceled due to the pandemic. Kuan, the orchestra’s music director, will host an online conversation in December about Tchaikovsky’s The Tempest Fantasy-Overture and Act I Finale from The Nutcracker and Grieg’s Piano Concerto, Op. 16. hartfordsymphony.org
Dec. 5
Kelli and I
An Evening with Kelli O’Hara will happen live on stage at 8 p.m. at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, except with a virtual audience watching from home. O’Hara will perform holiday favorites and Broadway classics and there will be an interview and audience Q&A following the performance with director Rod Rock. $20. jorgensen.uconn.edu
Dec. 5–13
Mark your calendar
The beginning of the holiday season in Redding is ushered in by the annual Mark Twain Library Juried Art Show. Now in its 48th year, the fundraiser provides assistance for the library’s vital programs and will simultaneously be held at the library and in a virtual gallery online. The silent auction will also be open for online bidding for the first time. Works by more than 100 local and regional artists will be featured. A virtual, ticketed opening-night premiere will start at 7 p.m. marktwainlibrary.org
Dec. 6
Spirit of Christmas Past, technology of today
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will present Ken Turino to give an illustrated, virtual talk, The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England. The presentation will look at how Christmas was transformed from a rowdy celebration to a family-centered event. Also at LMMM all month will be the Christmas Playtime at the Mansion exhibit, a recreation of the era from 1868 to 1938 when children played with dolls and toys on the third floor of the mansion. lockwoodmathewsmansion.com
Dec. 19
What a Wicked thing to do
Despite the title, A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show is perfect for the whole family and will be staged at a socially distanced and limited-seating Ridgefield Playhouse. Alli Mauzey, Dee Roscioli and Ridgefield’s own Sam Gravitte — cast members of Wicked, Hello Dolly! and The Cher Show — will perform holiday classics. $56. ridgefieldplayhouse.org
Dec. 23
Merry gentleman
Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano player Jim Brickman was supposed to stop by New Haven’s Shubert Theatre in November, but instead will sit down at the ivories two days before Christmas for a stop on his Comfort & Joy at Home virtual concert tour. Multiple ticket tiers are available from $40 (ticket), $75 (ticket, CD, autographed photo, gift stocking with program, Zoom Room interactive experience with Brickman) and $125 (all of the above plus a virtual meet-and-greet with Brickman following the show). shubert.com