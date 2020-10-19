All month
Signs of the times
Darien artist Robert Carley will be exhibiting about 90 photos he’s taken in and around Connecticut since COVID became a part of our daily lives. Responding to the Pandemic, Photos by Robert Carley will be the November exhibit at the Guilford Free Library. Carley’s past works include flag-inspired photos commemorating the 10-year anniversary of 9/11 and photos of Newtown a year after the Sandy Hook shooting. guilfordfreelibrary.org
Nov. 1
Kick the month off right
Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule will play the Twilight Concerts on the Farm series at South Farms in Morris for the sixth and final time this year after two shows in September and three in October. Each $160 ticket is good for two people to sit socially distanced on an outdoor grid for the 3 p.m. show. In addition to being a founding member of Mule, Haynes was a longtime guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band and has toured extensively with members of The Grateful Dead. manicpresents.com
Nov. 1–Dec. 6
Jazz it back up
Hartford Public Library will restart its Kaman Charitable Foundation Baby Grand Jazz series virtually, with performances every Sunday at 3 p.m. on HPL’s social media platforms. These popular free concerts have been a staple of the library since 2004, and this year were postponed by the pandemic. hplct.org
Nov. 6
Vets Rock on
The annual Vets Rock event at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center dedicated to active-duty military, veterans and reserves won’t feature an opening ceremony or evening concert this year. But there will still be special services provided by more than 50 veteran organizations and a career fair hosted by Hiring Our Heroes. The day’s events run from noon to 6 p.m. mohegansun.com
Opening Nov. 7
The big score
The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company’s transformative gift of their 190-piece art collection to Old Lyme’s Florence Griswold Museum in 2001 is being celebrated this month with the opening of Expanding Horizons: Celebrating 20 Years of the Hartford Steam Boiler Collection. The exhibition runs through May 23. Twenty leading scholars of American art have been invited to lend their unique perspectives. florencegriswoldmuseum.org
Nov. 8
From Martha to Melania
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk will host a virtual “First Ladies Tea” from 2-4 p.m. headlined by a talk from Dr. Lisa M. Burns. Featuring a hat contest with prizes and a silent auction, this presentation will focus on press coverage of first ladies including the ways they’ve dealt with constant media scrutiny and life in the spotlight. lockwoodmathewsmansion.com
Nov. 13–Jan. 2
Magical mile
Magic of Lights, a mile-long, drive-through holiday display, is coming to Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre for the first time. Admission is $30 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday. Themes of the display include “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “The Night Before Christmas.” magicoflights.com
Nov. 21
It’s my party
Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor, James Taylor’s brother, will celebrate his 70th birthday by performing a concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The playhouse is limiting capacity to 40 percent. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $62.50. For those more interested in a virtual show option, Broadway Comes out for Ridgefield will be held online on Nov. 28. ridgefieldplayhouse.org