Oct. 4-5
Pier pleasure
The annual Pumpkins on the Pier event at Walnut Beach in Milford has added a corn maze and obstacle course to go along with pumpkin activities, face painting, arts and crafts, food trucks and creative displays all along the pier. The night before, Pumpkins Eve, will feature music by the RumRunners, food trucks and beer from the New England Brewing Co. Oct. 4, 6:45 p.m., Oct. 5, 10 a.m., boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/pumpkinsonthepier, 203-713-8055
Oct. 5
Sip on the slopes
Trade in your poles for a Pils and your goggles for a Dunkel as Oktoberfest takes over Powder Ridge in Middlefield with bands, brews and brats. Keg toss competition not your speed? Then go for a relaxing ride on the ski lift to check out the fall foliage. 3-10 p.m., powderridgepark.com, 860-349-3454
Oct. 6
See you spoon
Chowder, much like pizza, is one of the most debatable foods around these parts. Good thing there will be unlimited samplings of the creations of over 30 chefs and restaurants at the annual Chowdafest extravaganza at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Titles for best chowder, soup and bisque in New England are up for grabs. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., chowdafest.org, 203-216-8452
Oct. 12
‘I found it quite lovely’
“Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” Here’s hoping the evening is better at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire’s annual Hocus Pocus Halloween Party in Lebanon. Costumes are required and, to ensure no children get thrown into the cauldron, it’s an 18-and-over party. 6-9 p.m., 122 Mack Road, ctfaire.com/halloween-party, 860-478-5954
Hasan and the Huskies
Hasan Minhaj rose to prominence as the final hire made by Jon Stewart at The Daily Show in 2014. He hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017 and earned a Peabody Award for his one-hour comedy special Homecoming King. The creator of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix will be performing at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs during UConn Family Weekend. 8-10 p.m., jorgensen.uconn.edu, 860-486-4226
Oct. 18-20
Apple picking, guitar picking
The Glastonbury Apple Harvest Festival has added Music to its name to celebrate its 45th year. Live entertainment has become a focus of the annual event with 30 artists taking three stages, in addition to the rides, vendors, food trucks and other fun. Oct. 18, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 20, noon-5 p.m., crvchamber.org, 860-659-3587
Oct. 18-20, 25-27
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is hosting Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion — Halloween Tours that will focus on ghost sightings in the building, back then and now. “For years, people have discussed encountering unexplained paranormal activity at the mansion,” co-chair Midge Lopat says in a release. “Come experience chills and thrills while supporting the museum’s educational and cultural programs.” 203-838-9799, lockwoodmathewsmansion.com
Oct. 19
Filibust your gut
The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the D.C. world. They will perform their latest show, The Lyin’ Kings, at Torrington’s Warner Theatre. The Steps’ comedy is nonpartisan, so folks on both sides are sure to be offended. 8-10 p.m., warnertheatre.org, 860-489-7180
Oct. 19
Pump it up
Putnam knows how to come together and celebrate as a community. That’ll be on display downtown at the Great Pumpkin Festival, which also features a scarecrow contest, train excursion, arts and crafts, live music, and pumpkin-themed menus. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., discoverputnam.com/greatpumpkinfestival-home