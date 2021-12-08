Thu., Dec. 9
Creative Minds: Unique Voices from TV, Film, Art and Music: The Connecticut Forum is back with live, unscripted discussions. The series kicks off with George Saunders (author of Lincoln in the Bardo and Tenth of December), Tracy K. Smith (Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former U.S. Poet Laureate) and Jeff Tweedy (frontman of the band Wilco). 7:30 p.m. $15–$90. ctforum.org Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, 860-509-0909
Fri., Dec. 10
Festival of Lights: Feel the magic of the holiday season at Olde Mistick Village with walkways lit by thousands of luminaries, live entertainment and complimentary treats in the Meeting House. 5–9:30 p.m. Free. oldemistickvillage.com/events/2021-festival-of-light Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic,
Fri., Dec. 10
Paula Poundstone: The comedian and a popular panelist on NPR’s weekly comedy news quiz, Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!, is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit. 8 p.m. $24–$54. Shubert Theatre, 247 College St., New Haven, 203-562-5666
Fri., Dec. 10
Cirque Dreams Holidaze: This awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular lights up the stage with a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry. Toyota Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, 203-265-1501
Sat., Dec. 11
Holiday Cirque Spectacular: Celebrate the most magical season with music of the holidays performed by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, set to astonishing acrobatic feats by members of the renowned Cirque de la Symphonie. Two shows, 2 & 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27. Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, 860-987-5900 hartfordsymphony.org
Sat., Dec. 11
Jerry Seinfeld: One of the most famous entertainers on the planet, from his blockbuster ’90s sitcom to the streaming series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, offers his stand-up observations about nothing in particular. 8 p.m. $82.50–$150. Foxwoods Resort & Casino Premier Ballroom, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket,
Sat., Dec. 11
The Chris and Paul Show: The sketch-comedy duo, as seen on NBC's Bring the Funny, has an uncanny ability to bring seemingly predictable situations to shocking surprise endings. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-chris-paul-show-tickets-155532932187?aff=odwdwdspacecraft or call 203-296-2875. The Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, 203-296-9605
Sat., Dec. 11–Sun., Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol: In this Young Actors Series performance, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is shown the true meaning of Christmas. Dec. 11 at 2 & 7 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. See website for ticket info. Warner Theatre, Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, 84 Main St., Torrington. 860-489-7180, warnertheatre.org Warner Theatre, Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington, 860-489-7180
Sat., Dec. 11–Sun., Dec. 12
The Nutcracker: Eastern Connecticut Ballet delivers the holiday standard with a fusion of live performance, multimedia and film. New York City Ballet dancers Sara Mearns, Russell Janzen and Unity Phelan join Eastern Connecticut Ballet dancers. Dec. 11, 1:30 & 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 11 a.m. & 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London, 860-444-7373
Sun., Dec. 12
Yale Whiffenpoofs Holiday Concert: The internationally acclaimed a cappella singers from Yale University, founded in 1909 and the oldest such group in the country, harmonize holiday tunes. 2 p.m. $35. The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury, 203-794-9944
Ongoing
Through Dec. 12 — A Christmas Carol: The Legacy Theatre wraps up its inaugural season with an adaptation of the timeless Dickens classic. $45–$75. See website for times. The Legacy Theatre, 128 Thimble Islands Road, Stony Creek, 203-315-1901
Through Dec. 19 — Envisioning Space: Architecture Through the Ages: A collaboration of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum and the Stamford Art Association, artists from various media will exhibit work that shows how architecture evolves through time and how it influences society. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk, 203-838-9799
Through Dec. 19 — Gingerbread House Festival: Gaze upon row after row of creative and colorful gingerbread creations, all made by regional artisans and bakers, students and community members. The friendly competition element of the festival is back. “Ye Olde Gingerbread Shoppe” will be open for purchasing holiday-themed gifts and treats. Festival hours: Thu., Fri. 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat., Sun. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Closed Mon.–Wed. Free. The Wood Memorial Library & Museum, 783 Main St., South Windsor, 860-289-1783
Through Jan. 02 — Magic of Lights: Celebrate the coming of the festive season with a mile-long, drive-through holiday lights experience. The sparkling path is overflowing with displays that bring holiday themes and characters to life. See website for times and ticket info. Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, 860-610-4885
Through Jan. 02 — Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting: This traveling exhibition comprises more than 55 paintings by nearly 15 leading photorealists and hyperrealists who specialize in automobiles and motorcycles as their primary subject. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545
Through Jan. 02 — Holiday Lights Spectacular: The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport is transforming into a family-friendly, drive-through light and laser experience. A winter wonderland will feature lasers, choreographed lighting, projection mapping, tunnels and millions of lights. Hours: Mon.–Thu. 5–10 p.m., Fri.–Sun. and holidays 5–midnight. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/holidaylightsspectacular. Hartford. Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, 500 Broad St., Bridgeport, facebook.com/holidaylightsspectacular
Through Jan. 09 — Holiday Show: Peace on Earth: This year Spectrum Gallery presents Peace on Earth as its annual Holiday Show. This message of hope explores our personal, geographic, and economic worlds at peace, through both imagery and mood. Show includes representational and abstract art, mixed media, sculpture and photography. Artisans Store brims with new fine crafts and, as always, the Gallery presents its six-foot Holiday Tree adorned with handmade ornaments. Hours: Wed.–Sat. noon–6 p.m. and Sun. noon–5 p.m. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
Through Jan. 23 — The Way Sisters: Miniaturists of the Early Republic: A new exhibition presents the story and art of Mary Way (1769–1833) and Elizabeth (Way) Champlain (1771–1825), two sisters and artists from New London who were among the earliest professional women artists working in the U.S. The women created collaged and painted portraits that pushed the boundaries of miniatures as an art form, while serving to expand gender roles for women. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545