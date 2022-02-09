Events and details are subject to change. Check with the venues prior to attending to confirm COVID protocols or for potential cancelations or postponements. For more upcoming events visit connecticutmag.com/calendar.
Thu., Feb. 10
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour — Though they never toured together when they were alive, rock pioneers Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly finally share the stage in a holographic performance accompanied by a live band and backup singers. 8 p.m. $27–$60. Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford, 203-325-4466
Looking back on New England’s great flood — Author Josh Shanley recounts the mother of all New England floods, and examines the potential for future floods. Early in the spring of 1936, nearly 2 feet of rain created havoc on a massive scale, killing hundreds of people and leaving tens of thousands homeless, unemployed and without power for weeks. 6 p.m. Free. Reservations required. Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main St., Essex, 860-767-8269
Fri., Feb. 11–Sun., Feb. 13
JumpFest — Olympic contenders and some of the best junior ski jumpers in the country will converge for the 96th annual event, which includes the Eastern Division National Ski Jump Competition. Satre Hill, 80 Indian Cafe Road, Salisbury
Sat., Feb. 12
Ruben Studdard sings Luther Vandross — Hailed as the “Next Luther” during his American Idol run, Grammy nominee Ruben Studdard delivers a vocal tribute to the late R&B and soul singer’s remarkable talent. 7:30 p.m. $45–$79. Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk, 203-831-5004
Sun., Feb. 13
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico — For more than 55 years, this Grammy-winning salsa orchestra has brought the flavor and culture of Puerto Rico to all corners of the globe. 7 p.m. $78, $98. Foxwoods Resort & Casino Premier Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket,
Ongoing
THROUGH FEB. 19 / Photography exhibit: Carriage Barn Arts Center’s annual photography exhibition, featuring the work of amateur, professional and student photographers, will be juried by New Canaan resident Platon, an internationally renowned photographer and human rights advocate. Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan, 203-594-3638
THROUGH FEB. 19 / Today Is My Birthday: The Yale Rep season opens with a new production, a critically acclaimed comedy about loneliness in the age of connectivity written by Susan Soon He Stanton. Yale Repertory Theatre, 1120 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-432-1234
THROUGH FEB. 20 / Mutable: An exhibition of inkjet prints: Longtime West Cornwall resident and digital art pioneer Mark Wilson shows works generated using his proprietary software and printed on canvas with large-format archival inkjet printers. Free. The Cornwall Library, 30 Pine St., Cornwall, 860-672-6874
THROUGH FEB. 28 / Coming Out for Art: This group show celebrates the work of LGBTQ+ artists in southern Connecticut and Rhode Island with different mediums including paintings, graffiti and sculpture. Artists include Casey Moran, Sheila Barbone, Jackie JackStar Rivera, Guido Garayacochea, Amy Hannum and others. Free. La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington, 860-535-2300
THROUGH MAR. 13 / Concealment exhibit: Featuring original abstract and representational artwork that explores the theme of concealing. Free. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
THROUGH MAR. 18 / Lennart Anderson: A Retrospective: Displaying more than 25 paintings and drawings from both public and private collections, this exhibition features Anderson (1928–2015), who The New York Times described as one of the “most prominent and admired painters to translate figurative art into a modern idiom.” Free. Chauncey-Stillman Gallery at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, 84 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 860-434-5232
THROUGH MAY 22 / The Poetry of Nature: The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes from the New-York Historical Society is an array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818 and 1886, illustrating America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of more than 25 leading Hudson River School artists. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for members. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUNE 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility: Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046
RESCHEDULED
NEW DATE: APR. 14, 2022 / Marky Ramone: Live in Conversation — Punk rockers the Ramones changed the world, and now the last one standing is here to tell the tale. Drummer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Marky Ramone shares stories from his book My Life as a Ramone. This multimedia event includes vintage photos, video clips and previously unheard stories. 8 p.m. $45–$55. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Road, Ridgefield, 203-438-5795 (Original date: Feb. 11)
NEW DATE: JUNE 8, 2022 / Dumpstaphunk — This New Orleans-based funk and jam band reimagined their genre, holding true to the vintage funk of Sly & the Family Stone and Parliament Funkadelic, but with a modern edge that forays into gospel, blues, second-line, R&B and straight-up rock ’n’ roll. 8 p.m. $28. Fairfield Theatre Company Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, 203-259-1036 (Original date: Feb. 15)