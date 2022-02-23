Events and details are subject to change. Check with the venues prior to attending to confirm COVID protocols or for potential cancelations or postponements. For more upcoming events visit connecticutmag.com/calendar.
Thu., Feb. 24–Wed., Mar. 30
Dishwasher Dreams — Travel from present-day Hollywood to 1970s Spanish Harlem to 1930s Bangladesh with comedian Alaudin Ullah as he hilariously explores the complex nature of the American Dream. $30–$100. Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford, 860-527-5151
Fri., Feb. 25
The Fight for Racial Justice — A panel presented by the Connecticut Forum will reflect on the history of the fight for racial justice and address key issues of today such as policing, voting rights, civil rights, criminal justice reform and education. Panel: Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio; Cathy Park Hong, award-winning poet, New York Times bestselling author of Minor Feelings; Baratunde Thurston, writer, activist and comedian. Available via livestream. 7:30 p.m. $15–$90. Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, 860-987-5900
Sat., Feb. 26
The Longest Johns — This Bristol-based, a cappella folk music band was born out of a mutual love of traditional folk songs and shanties. They rock maritime songs alongside more unusual and less traditional folk tunes. 8 p.m. $36. The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook, 860-510-0453
Goosemas 2021 — After a COVID postponement of their Dec. 18 show, the Norwalk-spawned jam band Goose returns to Connecticut for one night for its annual holiday show. 8 p.m. $39.50, $49.50. Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville.
Ongoing
THROUGH FEB. 28 / Coming Out for Art: This group show celebrates the work of LGBTQ+ artists in southern Connecticut and Rhode Island with different mediums including paintings, graffiti and sculpture. Artists include Casey Moran, Sheila Barbone, Jackie JackStar Rivera, Guido Garayacochea, Amy Hannum and others. Free. La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington, 860-535-2300
THROUGH MAR. 13 / Concealment exhibit: Featuring original abstract and representational artwork that explores the theme of concealing. Free. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
THROUGH MAR. 18 / Lennart Anderson: A Retrospective: Displaying more than 25 paintings and drawings from both public and private collections, this exhibition features Anderson (1928–2015), who The New York Times described as one of the “most prominent and admired painters to translate figurative art into a modern idiom.” Free. Chauncey-Stillman Gallery at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, 84 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 860-434-5232
THROUGH MAR. 20 / This Bitter Earth: Written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by David Mendizábal, this new play centers on a multiracial gay couple whose deep love is challenged by divisive political realities. See website for times. $25–$65. Streaming March 7–20. TheaterWorks Hartford, 233 Pearl St., Hartford, 860-527-7838
THROUGH MAY 22 / The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes: Drawn from the collection of the New-York Historical Society, this array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818–86 illustrates America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of leading Hudson River School artists including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, John F. Kensett and Albert Bierstadt. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUNE 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility: Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046