Fri., March 11
Rickie Lee Jones — The Grammy-winning “Chuck E.’s in Love” troubadour’s journey began in Los Angeles in the mid-’70s and has spanned multiple genres ever since. 8 p.m. $48–$68. Infinity Music Hall, 32 Front St., Hartford, 866-666-6306
Celtic Thunder — The group’s new revue show Ireland revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of the music around the world. 7:30 p.m. $29. Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville,
Fri., March 11–Sun., March 13
90s Con — Fans of ’90s pop culture rejoice! Here are just some of the stars of the stage and screen scheduled to attend: longtime Westport resident Melissa Joan Hart, Neve Campbell, Reginald VelJohnson, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and AJ McLean, and TLC members T-Boz and Chilli. March 11, 4–8 p.m.; March 12, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., March 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $35–$250. Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, 860-249-6000 thats4entertainment.com/90scon
Sat., March 12
Moody Blues hits — John Lodge, bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and his 10,000 Light Years Band will take you back to the live Moody Blues shows of the past. 8 p.m. $64. Fairfield Theatre Company Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, 203-259-1036
Sun., March 13
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends — A fun new musical based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum (focusing on science, technology, engineering and math). 1 & 4 p.m. $20. Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport, 203-227-4177
Tue., March 15–Sun., Apr. 3
Dream Hou$e — Follow two Latinx sisters on an HGTV-style show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” What’s the cultural cost of progress in America and is cashing in always selling out? See website for showtimes and tickets. Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, 203-787-4282
Ongoing
THROUGH MARCH 13 / Concealment exhibit: Featuring original abstract and representational artwork that explores the theme of concealing. Free. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
THROUGH MARCH 18 / Lennart Anderson: A Retrospective: Displaying more than 25 paintings and drawings from both public and private collections, this exhibition features Anderson (1928–2015), who The New York Times described as one of the “most prominent and admired painters to translate figurative art into a modern idiom.” Free. Chauncey-Stillman Gallery at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, 84 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 860-434-5232
THROUGH MARCH 20 / This Bitter Earth: Written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by David Mendizábal, this new play centers on a multiracial gay couple whose deep love is challenged by divisive political realities. See website for times. $25–$65. Streaming March 7–20. TheaterWorks Hartford, 233 Pearl St., Hartford, 860-527-7838
THROUGH MARCH 28 / Shifting Tides: Art That Speaks to Ever-Changing Times: This exhibit displays new works by abstract mixed-media painter Mary Elizabeth Marvin Peterson created over the past two years during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library, Keyes Gallery, 146 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, 203-488-8702
THROUGH MARCH 30 / Dishwasher Dreams: Travel from present-day Hollywood to 1970s Spanish Harlem to 1930s Bangladesh with comedian Alaudin Ullah as he hilariously explores the complex nature of the American Dream. $30–$100. Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford, 860-527-5151
THROUGH APRIL 24 / Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions: This large-scale exhibition explores the range and evolution of Ives’ work and features examples of his paintings, collages, screen prints, bas-reliefs, murals and graphic design. Ives pioneered the use of type and letterforms as primary subjects and taught at the Yale University School of Art from 1952 until his death in 1978. Admission: $5–$12. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545
THROUGH MAY 22 / The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes: Drawn from the collection of the New-York Historical Society, this array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818–86 illustrates America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of leading Hudson River School artists including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, John F. Kensett and Albert Bierstadt. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUNE 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility: Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046