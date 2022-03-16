Events and details are subject to change. Check with the venues prior to attending to confirm COVID protocols or for potential cancelations or postponements. For more upcoming events visit connecticutmag.com/calendar.
Fri., March 18–Sun., March 20
Blue Man Group — The avant-garde trio combines theatrics, art, music and science to create an interactive, wild and percussion-driven experience full of humor and energy. March 18, 8 p.m.; March 19, 2 & 8 p.m.; March 20, 1 & 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $31. Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, 860-987-5900
Festival of New Musicals — Goodspeed Musicals’ 16th annual festival features three women-written works: A House Without Windows (book by Anna Ziegler and music and lyrics by Anna K. Jacobs), HoT (music by Lynne Shankel and words by Sara Cooper) and The Gunfighter Meets His Match (music and lyrics by Abby Payne). See website for times. Single tickets $25, $15 for students. Goodspeed Musicals - The Goodspeed, The Goodspeed, 6 Main St., East Haddam, 860-873-8668
Sat., March 19 & Sun., March 20
Monster Jam — Twelve-thousand-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more push all limits in freestyle, skills, donut and racing competitions. See website for times and tickets. XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, 860-249-6333
Ongoing
THROUGH MARCH 18 / Lennart Anderson: A Retrospective: Displaying more than 25 paintings and drawings from both public and private collections, this exhibition features Anderson (1928–2015), who The New York Times described as one of the “most prominent and admired painters to translate figurative art into a modern idiom.” Free. Chauncey-Stillman Gallery at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, 84 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 860-434-5232
THROUGH MARCH 20 / This Bitter Earth: Written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by David Mendizábal, this new play centers on a multiracial gay couple whose deep love is challenged by divisive political realities. See website for times. $25–$65. Streaming March 7–20. TheaterWorks Hartford, 233 Pearl St., Hartford, 860-527-7838
THROUGH MARCH 20 / The Prom: A musical comedy about big Broadway stars lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom. $24.50– $119.50. Tickets at livenation.com. Toyota Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, 203-265-1501
THROUGH MARCH 28 / Shifting Tides: Art That Speaks to Ever-Changing Times: This exhiblt displays new works by abstract mixed-media painter Mary Elizabeth Marvin Peterson created over the past two years during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library, Keyes Gallery, 146 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, 203-488-8702
THROUGH MARCH 30 / Dishwasher Dreams: Travel from present-day Hollywood to 1970s Spanish Harlem to 1930s Bangladesh with comedian Alaudin Ullah as he hilariously explores the complex nature of the American Dream. $30–$100. Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford, 860-527-5151
THROUGH APRIL 03 / Dream Hou$e: Follow two Latinx sisters on an HGTV-style show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” What’s the cultural cost of progress in America and is cashing in always selling out? See website for showtimes and tickets. Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, 203-787-4282
THROUGH APRIL 24 / Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions: This large-scale exhibition explores the range and evolution of Ives’ work and features examples of his paintings, collages, screen prints, bas-reliefs, murals and graphic design. Ives pioneered the use of type and letterforms as primary subjects and taught at the Yale University School of Art from 1952 until his death in 1978. Admission: $5–$12. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545
THROUGH MAY 22 / The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes: Drawn from the collection of the New-York Historical Society, this array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818–86 illustrates America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of leading Hudson River School artists including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, John F. Kensett and Albert Bierstadt. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUNE 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility: Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046