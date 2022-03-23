Events and details are subject to change. Check with the venues prior to attending to confirm COVID protocols or for potential cancelations or postponements. For more upcoming events visit connecticutmag.com/calendar.
Fri., March 25
Wine and food tasting — Spanning both the Warner’s Main and Studio Theatre lobbies, this year’s fundraiser features a masquerade party and wine, local craft beers, spirits and an assortment of food from the area. 6 p.m. $25 advance, $30 day of event, $75 VIP. Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington, 860-489-7180
Sat., March 26–Sun., May 8
People and Animals in the Landscape — Discover new and original artwork at this six-week exhibit in which established and emerging artists enrich and give depth to their landscape works with human and animal figures. Free. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
Sun., March 27
Voices of African American Women — In celebration of Women’s History Month, this table reading features four one-act plays from the point of view of Black women, by playwrights Charlene Donaghy and Cassandra Medley. Featuring actors Debra Khan-Bey and Nyah Ajeya. Directed by Phyllis Bash. 2 p.m. Call for ticket info. Palace Theater, 100 E. Main St., Waterbury, 203-346-2000
Steve Martin & Martin Short — The legendary jokesters promise to deliver “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.” Also featuring Paul Shaffer and The Steep Canyon Rangers. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125. Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford, 203-325-4466
Tue., March 29
TobyMac — The Christian performing artist brings his Hits Deep tour with the DiverseCity Band, plus Crowder, Cochren & Co., CAIN and Terrian. 7 p.m. $23.75–$93.75. XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, 860-249-6333
Esme Quartet — Featuring two violins, a viola and a cello, the award-winning quartet who had one of the “best classical albums of 2020,” per WQXR New York radio, will perform the works of Mozart, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. 7:30 p.m. $32–$36. Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Road, UConn, Storrs, 860-486-4226
Tue., March 29–Sat., April 16
Merle Nacht: A Retrospective — Nacht’s colorful and gently humorous art and illustrations have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal,The Washington Post, and as covers of The New Yorker. Free. Merwin’s Art Shop, 1052 Chapel St., New Haven. 203-865–3721, merwinsartshop.com
March 5—May 15
Let Them Roam Freely — Organized by NXTHVN curatorial fellows Marissa Del Toro and Jamillah Hinson, the exhibition features works by multidisciplinary artists Hong Hong and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell, including newly commissioned pieces. Free. NXTHVN, 169 Henry St., New Haven. nxthvn.com
Ongoing
THROUGH MARCH 28 / Shifting Tides: Art That Speaks to Ever-Changing Times: This exhiblt displays new works by abstract mixed-media painter Mary Elizabeth Marvin Peterson created over the past two years during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library, Keyes Gallery, 146 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, 203-488-8702
THROUGH MARCH 30 / Dishwasher Dreams: Travel from present-day Hollywood to 1970s Spanish Harlem to 1930s Bangladesh with comedian Alaudin Ullah as he hilariously explores the complex nature of the American Dream. $30–$100. Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford, 860-527-5151
THROUGH APRIL 3 / Dream Hou$e: Follow two Latinx sisters on an HGTV-style show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” What’s the cultural cost of progress in America and is cashing in always selling out? See website for showtimes and tickets. Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, 203-787-4282
THROUGH APRIL 24 / Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions: This large-scale exhibition explores the range and evolution of Ives’ work and features examples of his paintings, collages, screen prints, bas-reliefs, murals and graphic design. Ives pioneered the use of type and letterforms as primary subjects and taught at the Yale University School of Art from 1952 until his death in 1978. Admission: $5–$12. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545
THROUGH MAY 22 / The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes: Drawn from the collection of the New-York Historical Society, this array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818–86 illustrates America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of leading Hudson River School artists including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, John F. Kensett and Albert Bierstadt. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUN 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility: Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046