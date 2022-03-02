Events and details are subject to change. Check with the venues prior to attending to confirm COVID protocols or for potential cancelations or postponements. For more upcoming events visit connecticutmag.com/calendar.
Fri., March 4 & Sat, March 5
Reba McEntire — The country megastar with 28 albums, 35 No. 1 singles, an eponymous TV show, and a shotgun-toting role in the 1990 horror flick Tremors to her credit headlines two nights at Foxwoods. 8 p.m. $65–$125. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Foxwoods Resort & Casino Premier Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket,
Fri., March 4–Sun., March 6
Waitress — Inspired by the film, this Tony Award-nominated hit about a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams big is brought to life by an all-female creative team featuring original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. See website for times. $44–$126. Shubert Theatre, 247 College St., New Haven, 203-562-5666
Fri., March 4 & Sun., March 6
Celtic concerts — St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, but The Kate has two Irish-themed concerts to help you kick your celebration off early. Eileen Ivers, a Grammy-winning musician and the featured fiddler in the original Riverdance production, is joined by her band Universal Roots on March 4 at 8 p.m. ($48). Then on March 6, The Celtic Tenors perform Celtic songs, classics, a cappellas and popular contemporary songs at 7 p.m. ($60). The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook, 860-510-0453
Fri., Mar. 4–Mon., Mar. 28
Shifting Tides: Art That Speaks to Ever-Changing Times — This exhibit displays new works by abstract mixed-media painter Mary Elizabeth Marvin Peterson created over the past two years during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library, Keyes Gallery, 146 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, 203-488-8702
Sat., March 5
Banff Mountain Film Festival — From exploring remote landscapes to adrenaline-fueled action sports, check out selections from the 45th festival. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London, 860-444-7373
Sun., March 6
A tribute to great country duets — This new take on classic country duets comes from Gen X singer-songwriters Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur, who recently put out the EP Teddy & Jenni Do Porter & Dolly: A Tribute to the Duets of Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton. 8 p.m. $28–$38. Infinity Music Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W, Norfolk, 866-666-6306
The New Shanghai Circus — This youthful and graceful company offers a range of acrobatic performances, typifying Chinese circus with acts that often trace their origin to the harvest festivals of more than 2,000 years ago. 4 p.m. $35. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Road, Ridgefield, 203-438-5795
Wed., Mar. 9
Marc Maron — The stand-up comic, actor and host of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast embarks on his This May Be the Last Time tour. 7 p.m. $45–$59.50. College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, 203-867-2000
Ongoing
THROUGH MAR. 13 / Concealment exhibit: Featuring original abstract and representational artwork that explores the theme of concealing. Free. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
THROUGH MAR. 18 / Lennart Anderson: A Retrospective: Displaying more than 25 paintings and drawings from both public and private collections, this exhibition features Anderson (1928–2015), who The New York Times described as one of the “most prominent and admired painters to translate figurative art into a modern idiom.” Free. Chauncey-Stillman Gallery at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts, 84 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 860-434-5232
THROUGH MAR. 20 / This Bitter Earth: Written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by David Mendizábal, this new play centers on a multiracial gay couple whose deep love is challenged by divisive political realities. See website for times. $25–$65. Streaming March 7–20. TheaterWorks Hartford, 233 Pearl St., Hartford, 860-527-7838
THROUGH MAR. 30 / Dishwasher Dreams: Travel from present-day Hollywood to 1970s Spanish Harlem to 1930s Bangladesh with comedian Alaudin Ullah as he hilariously explores the complex nature of the American Dream. $30–$100. Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford, 860-527-5151
THROUGH APR. 24 / Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions: This large-scale exhibition explores the range and evolution of Ives’ work and features examples of his paintings, collages, screen prints, bas-reliefs, murals and graphic design. Ives pioneered the use of type and letterforms as primary subjects and taught at the Yale University School of Art from 1952 until his death in 1978. Admission: $5–$12. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545
THROUGH MAY. 22 / The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes: Drawn from the collection of the New-York Historical Society, this array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818–86 illustrates America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of leading Hudson River School artists including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, John F. Kensett and Albert Bierstadt. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH MAY. 22 / The Poetry of Nature: The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes from the New-York Historical Society is an array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818 and 1886, illustrating America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of more than 25 leading Hudson River School artists. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for members. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUN. 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility: Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046