Thu., March 31
2CELLOS (MUSIC) — The Croatian cellist duo have created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. 7:30 p.m. $49.50–$125. Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville.
Mariano Rivera and Brandon Steiner (TALK) — On Major League Baseball’s opening day, hear two sports icons and longtime friends discuss their dynamic careers. A hall-of-famer and Yankees legend, Rivera is the most decorated relief pitcher in baseball history. Steiner is the most prominent name in the sports memorabilia business. 7:30 p.m. $65–$85. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Road, Ridgefield, 203-438-5795
Sat., April 2
David Sedaris (TALK) — The best-selling author, humorist and NPR contributor returns to Connecticut to celebrate the release of his newest works, The Best of Me and Carnival of Snackery. 2 p.m. $55–$65. Shubert Theatre, 247 College St., New Haven, 203-562-5666
The Wizard of Oz in concert (FILM & MUSIC) — Take a stroll down the “yellow brick road” with the beloved 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz as the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra performs Herbert Stothart’s musical score live to the film. 2 p.m. $25–$70. Palace Theater, 100 E. Main St., Waterbury, 203-346-2000
Judas Priest (MUSIC) — The hugely influential British heavy metal outfit celebrates 50 years of ear-splitting sonic energy. With special guest Queensrÿche. 8 p.m. $55, $75. Foxwoods Resort & Casino Premier Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket,
Sat., April 2 & Sat., April 9
The Pirates of Penzance (THEATER) — Troupers Light Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s delightful musical spoof of pirates and the upper classes. Performed with sets, costumes and orchestra. 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. both dates. See website for tickets. Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk,
Sat., April 2–Sat., May 7
Hyun Jung Ahn’s Rendezvous (VISUAL ARTS) — Born and raised in South Korea, Ahn is a multidisciplinary artist whose work investigates abstraction through enigmatic forms she terms “shapes of mind.” In this solo exhibition, Ahn’s paintings reflect reconnection and coming together as the world began to reopen. Free. Heather Gaudio Fine Art, 66 Elm St., New Canaan, 203-801-9590
Sun., April 3
Pizza, A Love Story (FILM) — This is a story about three guys and their limitless affection for three New Haven pizza places — Sally’s, Pepe’s and Modern. Q&A with director Gorman Bechard and Ed Levine, author of Pizza, A Slice of Heaven. Pizza will be provided. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., film starts at 7 p.m. $25. Fairfield Theatre Company Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, 203-259-1036
Josh Groban (MUSIC) — With a warm voice, mesmerizing technique and a superb vocal range that allows him to sing both tenor arias and more baritone-friendly pop standards, Groban can deliver the goods. 7 p.m. $49–$79. Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville,
Tue., April 5
Isabel Leonard (MUSIC) — With her “chocolatey mezzo-soprano” voice, the Grammy winner will unleash a repertoire spanning from Bernstein to Vivaldi, and beyond. 7:30 p.m. $32–$36. Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Road, UConn, Storrs, 860-486-4226
Ongoing
THROUGH APRIL 3 / Dream Hou$e (THEATER): Follow two Latinx sisters on an HGTV-style show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” What’s the cultural cost of progress in America and is cashing in always selling out? See website for showtimes and tickets. Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, 203-787-4282
THROUGH APRIL 16 / Merle Nacht: A Retrospective (VISUAL ARTS): Nacht’s colorful and gently humorous art and illustrations have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and as covers of The New Yorker. Free. Merwin’s Art Shop, 1052 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-865–3721
THROUGH APRIL 24 / Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions (VISUAL ARTS): This large-scale exhibition explores the range and evolution of Ives’ work and features examples of his paintings, collages, screen prints, bas-reliefs, murals and graphic design. Ives pioneered the use of type and letterforms as primary subjects and taught at the Yale University School of Art from 1952 until his death in 1978. Admission: $5–$12. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, 860-443-2545
THROUGH MAY 8 / People and Animals in the Landscape (VISUAL ARTS): Discover new and original artwork at this six-week exhibit in which established and emerging artists enrich and give depth to their landscape works with human and animal figures. Free. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0742
THROUGH MAY 15 / Let Them Roam Freely (VISUAL ARTS): Organized by NXTHVN curatorial fellows Marissa Del Toro and Jamillah Hinson, the exhibition features works by multidisciplinary artists Hong Hong and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell, including newly commissioned pieces. Free. NXTHVN, 169 Henry St., New Haven
THROUGH MAY 22 / The Poetry of Nature (VISUAL ARTS): The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes from the New-York Historical Society is an array of more than 40 paintings created between 1818 and 1886, illustrating America’s scenic splendor as seen through the eyes of more than 25 leading Hudson River School artists. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for members. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, 860-229-0257
THROUGH JUNE 18 / Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility (VISUAL ARTS): Celebrated as one of the founding members of the Black photographers’ group Kamoinge, Cowan’s work, represented here in more than 50 works, is wide-ranging in subject matter, featuring jazz musicians, artists, Hollywood celebrities, Harlem Street scenes, and personal artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. Free. Fairfield University Art Museum, Walsh Gallery, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, 203-254-4046