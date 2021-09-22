Thursday, Sept. 23
Music of Michael Jackson: The Michael Jackson tribute band Who’s Bad has been bringing the King of Pop’s spirit and music to the world since 2004. 8 p.m. $34–$49. Infinity Music Hall, 32 Front St., Hartford. 866-666-6306, infinityhall.com
Friday, Sept. 24
A celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein: Goodspeed Musicals reopens its doors Sept. 24 with a fresh take on the work of Rodgers & Hammerstein, what’s being called “a songfest for those who love musical theater.” Tickets start at $29. Goodspeed Opera House, 6 Main St., East Haddam. 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org
Music in the Meadow: This concert and box dinner featuring The Creswell Club Band benefits the Litchfield Historical Society and its Tapping Reeve Meadow. 5–7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75. Litchfield Historical Society’s Tapping Reeve Meadow, 82 South St., Litchfield. litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/musicinthemeadow
Sept. 24–Nov. 8
Spectrum Gallery’s fall show: Changing Seasons is a seven-week exhibition at the Spectrum Art Gallery featuring select works by artists participating in the Columbus Day Weekend Autumn Arts Festival in Essex. Spectrum Art Gallery and Artisans Store, 61 Main St., Centerbrook. 860-767-0742, spectrumartgallery.org
Saturday, Sept. 25
Farm Aid: Farm Aid’s annual festival, a full day of music, family farmers, homegrown food and agrarian experiences, returns to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Scheduled performers include Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid and Ian Mellencamp. Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford. livenation.com
Classical trailblazers: Norwalk Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to three 20th-century music landmarks: Gershwin’s An American in Paris, and Copland’s Appalachian Spring Suite and Fanfare for the Common Man. They are bookended by two pieces from American women: Suite of Dances by Florence Price, the first African American woman whose work was performed by major symphony orchestras, and the world premiere of A Time to Vote, by composer Gwyneth Walker, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. 7:30–10 p.m. Norwalk Concert Hall at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East. Ave., Norwalk. 203-956-6771, norwalksymphony.org
Ongoing
Through Sept. 26: Of Mice and Men: Westport Country Playhouse will stream the John Steinbeck classic drama. The play was originally staged at the Playhouse in 2008, directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. $25, available on demand. 203-227-4177, westportplayhouse.org
Through Oct. 8: Jon Schueler abstract expressionism show: The exhibition Lost Man Blues: Jon Schueler — Art and War, with 26 paintings and selected writings by the prolific American abstract expressionist that reflect his war experiences, opens at the Housatonic Museum of Art. The exhibition takes its title from a piece commemorating the disappearance of a plane belonging to Schueler’s squadron. Curator Marissa Roth will offer a talk about the artist’s work on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Free. Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. 203-332-5052, museum.housatonic.edu