Friday, Sept. 10
Beatles’ White Album tribute concert: It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album will feature Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff (formerly of Chicago), Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, Deen Castronovo (formerly of Journey) and Joey Molland of Badfinger. 7:30 p.m. $40–$90. Tickets at livenation.com. Toyota Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford. 203-265-1501, oakdale.com
Phantoms of the Bijou: Paranormal investigation team “Ghost Storm” conjures up a multimedia, interactive event in which Nick Grossmann and Peter Cerow explain and demonstrate their paranormal investigation equipment, along with artifacts they have collected from past expeditions. 7:30 p.m. $33–$55. Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. 203-296-2875, bijoutheatrect.net
Sept. 10–12
Norwalk Oyster Festival: Fun, food and entertainment on multiple stages, plus loads of family-friendly special events, is on tap for this three-day event. Music lineup: Norwalk’s Eliot Lewis of Hall and Oates, and rock band SteelHeart, also from Norwalk, Sept. 10; Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band, featuring the music of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band, rock and country singer Alex Shillo, and Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, celebrating the sounds of Billy Joel and more, Sept. 11; and local musicians Sept. 12. Festival tickets $5–$12. Veterans Memorial Park, Norwalk. seaport.org/norwalk-oyster-festival
Saturday, Sept. 11
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll: From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ’60s and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll combines stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to iconic rock stars, groups and genres. The cast consists of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as veteran rock singers. 8 p.m. $30–$50. The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. 203-325-4466, palacestamford.org
Sept. 11 & 12
Health and wellness expo: The 10th annual Health, Wellness & Lifestyle Expo will be packed with exhibitors, zones and free group classes. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. Harbor Point Boardwalk, 1 Harbor Point Road, Stamford. hwl-expos.com
Sept. 13–26
Of Mice and Men: Westport Country Playhouse will stream the John Steinbeck classic drama. The play was originally staged at the Playhouse in 2008, directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. $25, available on demand. 203-227-4177, westportplayhouse.org
Ongoing
Through Oct. 3: Frank Vincent DuMond exhibition: The Prismatic Palette: Frank Vincent DuMond and His Students celebrates the diverse works and teaching legacy of Frank Vincent DuMond (1865-1951), a founding member of the Lyme Art Colony. The first exhibition in 20 years to focus on DuMond explores the artist’s career in depth, with nearly 60 works drawn from private and public collections. Museum admission free through Sept. 5. Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London. 860-443-2545, ext. 2129, lymanallyn.org
Through Oct. 8: Jon Schueler abstract expressionism show
The exhibition Lost Man Blues: Jon Schueler — Art and War, with 26 paintings and selected writings by the prolific American abstract expressionist that reflect his war experiences, opens at the Housatonic Museum of Art. The exhibition takes its title from a piece commemorating the disappearance of a plane belonging to Schueler’s squadron. Curator Marissa Roth will offer a talk about the artist’s work on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Free. Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. 203-332-5052, museum.housatonic.edu