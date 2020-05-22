The Travelers, Without the Travel
Connecticut’s most prestigious and widely attended annual sporting event, the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship golf tournament, will go on as scheduled this year at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. The attendance for the four-day event routinely exceeds 200,000 people. This year that number will be zero, as CBS and the Golf Channel will be the only way for fans to witness the action in the midst of the pandemic. One aspect that will continue is Travelers donating 100 percent of the net proceeds. Last year’s tournament raised $2.1 million for 150 local charities. June 25-28, travelerschampionship.com
Draw the curtains
Shows and performances at the Playhouse on Park theater in West Hartford have been postponed or canceled, but the creativity is still flowing. The Playhouse’s Facebook page is now the home for the daily Dance with Darlene, with co-founder/co-artistic director Darlene Zoller, and the weekly Shoot the sh*t with Sean, with co-founder/co-artistic director Sean Harris. There’s also a virtual open mic on their YouTube channel. playhouseonpark.org
Medium rare
A new lecture by Yale graduate student Eve Houghton addresses the exhibit Pastime with Good Company: Writing and Leisure in Early Modern England on the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library’s YouTube channel. “The exhibit … takes as a central theme the impact of disease on forms of literary production, recreation, and sociability in the early modern period,” Houghton says in a release. “As I was thinking about how to give these remarks, that aspect of the exhibit now seemed uncomfortably prescient.” beinecke.library.yale.edu
Bringing the zoo to you
Tired of staring at the same dog or cat all day every day? The feeling is probably mutual, so shake things up a bit and go to the Beardsley Zoo website to see what the spider monkeys and red pandas are up to. Live webcams are set up at the Bridgeport zoo and run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. beardsleyzoo.org
Virtual silver anniversary
The 25th year of the International Festival of Arts & Ideas was shaping up to be a special one, but not for this reason. The annual event will now be held entirely online. The mission of A&I is to put on a festival that celebrates artists, thinkers and leaders, and that will now take place at artidea.org instead of downtown New Haven. A walking tour of Elm City notables was the first virtual event announced back in late April, and it features 31 murals of a few former residents you may have heard of including Meryl Streep, Eli Whitney, Paul Giamatti and Karen Carpenter. artidea.org
Turn on the Charm
In New England Charm, Vernon’s Arts Center East gallery is showcasing visual depictions of our region and what makes it a unique part of America. From the shoreline to the woods, Colonial or contemporary, wildlife and weather, this exhibit will represent how New Englanders see their surroundings. It’s planned as a virtual exhibit running June 7-27, but the art will be hung if gathering restrictions are lifted. artscentereast.org
Walk the [insert color] carpet
Stamford’s Avon Theatre Film Center continues to add titles to its Avon Online collection so film buffs can enjoy new independent cinema from the comfort of home. Check out The Booksellers, Beanpole or And Then We Danced for $12 apiece, or head straight for Best of Cat Video Fest for the price of “pay what you can.” avontheatre.org
Hartford history in 3D
Digitally visiting the Mark Twain House & Museum is not only taking a step back in time to see how one of America’s most famous people lived, it’s also educational. Each room of the mansion is dotted with clickable historical facts and photos to give the tour-taker a taste of what guides provide during in-person tours. marktwainhouse.org
Auto immune
The first Connecticut Colonial Concours d’ Elegance — a high-end event consisting of restored vintage cars that are judged — to be held at Watertown’s Hawk Ridge Winery is scheduled for Father’s Day weekend. Due to the uncertainty, a virtual concours d’ Elegance has been launched to benefit the Connecticut Humane Society, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Watertown’s food bank and dog park. People are asked to send in photos of their beautiful cars and furry four-legged friends for the Wags, Wiggles & Wheels contest. June 19-21, colonialconcours.com