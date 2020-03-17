COMING MARCH 23
We're taking "Best of Connecticut" to the next level! We're rolling out a new process this year to come up with an ever better list of the very best the state has to offer in food & drink, fun & leisure, and shopping. And we want to hear from you!
ROUND 1
March 23 to April 24
Nominate your favorite things about Connecticut in a wide variety of categories. You can vote once a day in this open-ended round.
ROUND 2
May 1 to May 29
The top vote-getters in each category, combined with select editors' picks, will be finalists in this multiple-choice round. In this round, you can only vote once. So make sure to choose wisely!
The winners and finalists in each category will be announced in our September 2020 "Best of Connecticut" issue.