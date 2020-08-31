THE RULES:
1. The 2021 Best Restaurants readers survey will be open at connecticutmag.com/vote from Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020. The winners will be announced in the January 2021 issue of Connecticut Magazine, and at connecticutmag.com on or before January 1, 2021.
2. A valid email address is required to vote. Only one (1) ballot will be accepted per email address.
3. The ballot must include votes for at least one (1) restaurant in each of at least three (3) categories to be counted.
4. Winners will be determined by most votes by County, as well as an overall Statewide Winner and Statewide Runner-up.
5. In each category, you may vote for up to three (3) restaurants. (Since winners will be determined regionally, voting for restaurants in different counties will have the greatest impact.) Votes will be prioritized, so that the first choice in a category weighs more than the second, which weighs more than the third.
6. If a nominated restaurant has multiple locations, the vote will be counted toward the group as a whole, regardless of which town is selected. Multiple votes for the same restaurant, or restaurant with multiple locations, in a single category will not be counted and may result in disqualification of the entire ballot.
7. Submissions will be inspected for signs of fraudulent activity, such as ballot stuffing, and those that cannot be verified will be discarded. Votes for restaurants that do not meet the criteria for a given category (as determined by Connecticut Magazine's editorial staff) will be discounted.
8. Restaurants will be eligible to win an award (Statewide, Statewide Runner-up, and/or County) in no more than four (4) categories total. Wins will be awarded in the categories in which the restaurant gets the most votes; after that the award(s) will go to the next qualifying nominee(s).
9. Any restaurants that are currently in operation and meet the criteria for a given category are eligible for an award. Winning restaurants that permanently cease operations (or announce that they will do so) before the publication deadline in early December may be replaced by the next qualifying nominee. (Restaurants that have closed temporarily but intend to reopen in the future may still be eligible.)