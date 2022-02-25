Here are seven new and noteworthy Connecticut restaurants, from an Avon spot for high tea to gourmet pizzas and a raw bar in Norwalk.
Berkins on Main, Hartford
Nestled in Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum, Berkins on Main celebrated its grand opening in late January. It’s the third location for owners Doug Barber and Andréa Hawkins, who also own and operate Berkins Blend Cafe in Glastonbury and Berkins on Oak in Hartford. The menu features coffee, tea and espresso beverages, and will expand to offer sweets from local baker Disheveled Diva, sandwiches with coco bread from Nyam Bakery and Berkins’ own salads and pastries. 600 Main St., 860-838-4134, berkinsblendcafe.com/berkins-on-main, @berkinsblend
Take Tea, Avon
The new British-style tea room opened at the start of the year and offers two-hour, reservation-only tea seatings, with a prix-fixe menu with tea sandwiches, canapés, scones, breads and small desserts. Take Tea serves tea selections from Harney & Sons, and guests may BYOB while the tea room waits on its beer and wine permit. 19 E. Main St. (Old Avon Village), 860-404-2538, taketeainct.com
Magic 5 Pie, Norwalk
The team behind The Spread and El Segundo restaurants in New Haven and Norwalk have branched out into pizza, offering a lineup of gourmet pies with toppings like fig jam and goat cheese, al pastor-style pork and pineapple and burrata with prosciutto, truffle ricotta and arugula. Magic 5 Pie also features salads and raw bar options, including oysters, littleneck clam and shrimp cocktail. 230 East Ave., 203-354-3109, magic5pieco.com, @magic5pieco
Yummy Poke, Hamden
The Asian restaurant, which opened in late October, offers poke, sushi and bubble tea. Make your own poke bowl, or choose from predesigned signature bowls featuring tuna, salmon, tofu and avocado. Yummy Poke also features sushi and sashimi, traditional maki rolls and creative special rolls, and teas are available in a variety of flavors, with fruit jellies and boba as add-ons. 2472 Whitney Ave., 475-227-3794, yummypokehamden.com, @yummypoke2472
Chef Jiang, Farmington
Opened in November in a shopping plaza near the Westfarms mall, Chef Jiang serves Szechuan and Hunan delicacies like Chongqing-style fried chicken, dry-pot dishes, dan dan noodles, whole-fish preparations and xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). 1600 S. East Road, 860-352-5353, chefjiang.com, @chef_jiang
The Propeller, Mystic
This new coffee bar at Mystic Seaport Museum has a full-service coffee and espresso program, seasonal drink specials and a grab-and-go menu. Breakfast options include pastries, housemade parfaits and oatmeal bowls with seasonal toppings, and the lunch menu will include salads, sandwiches, soups and snack boxes. 75 Greenmanville Ave., 860-572-0711
Los Rivera Cafe, Danbury
Debuting at the end of 2021, Los Rivera Cafe spotlights authentic Mexican food: tacos with fillings like grilled steak, pork al pastor, fish, shrimp and tripe, as well as bistec Azteca and chicken in mole sauce. Quesadillas, tostadas, burritos and enchiladas round out the menu, with brunch offerings including huevos rancheros. A molcajete dish with assorted meats, rice, beans and nopales (cactus) is served in the traditional stone mortar and pestle. 1 Ives St., 203-826-7931, losriveracafe.com