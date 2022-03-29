Check out these eight new and noteworthy Connecticut restaurants, from a New Orleans-inspired Southern coastal grill in Newtown to a giant one-pound doughnut at Mohegan Sun.
The Crafty Stir Café, Mohegan Sun
The new cafe off the Sky Tower hotel lobby offers hot and iced drinks, a variety of spiked coffees, pastries, cupcakes, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and grab-and-go items like salads and yogurt. A “Humungous One Pound Donut” is a signature item, for $7, and guests can enjoy a “barista bomb,” or any pastry spiked with a pipette of alcohol. mohegansun.com/poi/dining/crafty-stir-cafe.html
Surfridge Brewing Co., Centerbrook
Opened in December, this taproom and restaurant naturally has a California vibe. Steve and Jennifer Lieberman started the Surfridge brand out in beachside El Segundo, and had the opportunity to open an East Coast outpost in the Witch Hazel Works property in Centerbrook. The brewery fare is anything but pedestrian, with oysters (raw or baked), salads, charcuterie, wood-fired pizza and “hearth to table” dishes like seared shishito peppers, pork belly, octopus and duck confit. 6 Main St., 860-662-4038, surfridgebrewery.com
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Storrs
The New York-based dumpling restaurant with automated service opened its first Connecticut location near the UConn campus in February. Menus feature more than 30 types of dumplings, with creative flavors bundled into each wrapper: Reuben, Philly cheesesteak, pastrami, lamb gyro, mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, “breakfast” dumplings with egg and cheese, and even dessert options. When a customer’s order is ready, they receive a text notification to pick it up from a marked, temperature-controlled locker, which opens automatically once the customer scans a provided barcode. 108 Royce Circle, brooklyndumplingshop.com
Zuppardi’s Slice Shop and Takeout Apizza, Ansonia
The renowned West Haven pizzeria has a new takeout-only space in the Valley, serving whole pizzas, salads, meatball and sausage sandwiches, minestrone and garlic bread, with housemade biscotti and Libby’s Italian ice for dessert. Pizza slices are available during lunch hours. 58 Beaver St., 203-751-9006, facebook.com/zuppardis.apizza
The Russell, West Hartford
Hugh Russell’s Jamaican restaurant, a staple in Hartford for nearly two decades, has a new West Hartford location in the former Harry’s Pizza space. Menu items feature favorites like jerk chicken and pork, curry goat, escovitch fish, codfish fritters, ackee and saltfish and vegan “one pot rasta pasta” with ginger coconut curry. Like its Hartford counterpart, the West Hartford restaurant also offers martinis and cocktails with Jamaican rums and tropical juices. 39 S. Main St., 860-519-0138, therussellct.com
PhoGo, Avon
The Vietnamese restaurant, which got its start at Hartford’s Parkville Market food hall, opened a second location in Avon in February. The menu offers several types of pho with beef, chicken and shrimp; banh mi sandwiches, rice and noodle bowls and Vietnamese salads with assorted proteins; and meals featuring grilled marinated pork chops and lemongrass chicken thighs. Other items include fresh spring rolls and fried egg rolls, wings, dumplings and tacos. 41 E. Main St., 860-321-7693, phogo1.com
The Cottage, Greenwich
Chef Brian Lewis is poised to open his second outpost of The Cottage on Greenwich Avenue in late March, with a mix of signature dishes from the original Westport menu and what Lewis hopes will become new favorites. The opening menu features appetizers like “maple bacon and eggs” (soft eggs presented in half-shells with candied bacon and robiola), spicy scallop tartare, and miso black cod served atop a buckwheat crepe. A “la grand frutti di mare” selection includes raw bar and seafood items, a menu of unique sundae options, and an emphasis on classic martinis, from “filthy dirty” to “squeaky clean.” 49 Greenwich Ave., 203-769-1220, thecottage.kitchen, @thecottagegreenwich
The Quarter, Newtown
From the owners of Lucas Local, this spot features Southern coastal cuisine with dishes like gumbo, shrimp and grits, jambalaya, maque choux scallops, oyster po’boy and beignets. Cocktails offer a slice of NOLA, with a Hurricane, Sazerac, Boulevardier and Vieux Carré.48 S. Main St., 203-491-2992, thequartergrill.com