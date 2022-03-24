Have you ever passed through a neighborhood, maybe on a walk, or on a summer drive with the windows down, and thought to yourself “Someone’s cooking something good”? Maybe it was an airborne spice triggering a memory, or a backyard cookout — wisps of blue smoke visibly drifting beyond the rooftops. Ribs on a smoker draw men like the Sirens drew Ithacans. Pass to or from downtown Westport these days and the scent of beef over flame may lead you off the Post Road, behind the Westport Country Playhouse, and to the new Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse.
The name is a familiar one in lower Fairfield County. Luca’s and Manero’s were venerable institutions in Greenwich before Danny Gabriele decided there was more demand for a higher-end steak house than the more family-oriented locations, and opened the first Gabriele’s in 2011. The Westport location which opened in late 2021 is now the only one, and what a location it is.
The Westport Country Playhouse celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, with A-list talent like Gloria Swanson, Christopher Plummer, Keir Dullea, Julia Roberts, Angela Lansbury, Gene Wilder and, of course, Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman taking the stage over the years. Newman, an originator of the American organic food movement, partnered with fellow farm-to-table pioneer Michel Nischan to create The Dressing Room, an outstanding rustic American restaurant on Playhouse property from 2006 to 2014. Gabriele has transformed this space into his vision. “Steak houses tend to be so man-driven, and of course we have the steaks, but we went away from the low lights, the dark-wood atmosphere,” he tells us. “We have chandeliers, candles on the tables, bright surroundings and colors in the banquettes ... women put photos of our women’s room on Facebook.
“We want everyone to have a good time,” he explains. “It’s a high-end place, not a stuffy place.”
Diners walk in past a 60-person stone patio out front, illuminated by real candles in coach lamps on fence posts. If that’s full, a back patio seats 20 al fresco. A backlit, kaleidoscopic bar is a few steps from the door for those waiting for their party or just stopping in for a drink. Gabriele says it’s similar to the former bar’s almost Las Vegas look at their Greenwich location, which drew cocktail enthusiasts from as far away as Manhattan. “The only thing we left is the fireplace Paul Newman put in,” he says. “That had to stay.”
General manager Catalina Schmidt (formerly of cb5, The Marc Group) shows us to a table in the restaurant’s back room, and I choose a Perfect Mexican Italian Wedding from the cocktail list to begin. The cocktail blends 4 Copas Añejo tequila with Cappelletti — a wine-based aperitif like a mellower Campari, with dry and rouge vermouth. The citrusy Cap’ and flamed orange peel lift off the glass, hiding tequila’s fire, but blending with it to create a bright, herbal refresher to start.
The traditional bread and butter are placed on the table, along with two rounds of the stuffed bread roundly popular with diners at the former location. This “bread” is actually a flaky pastry filled with sweet sausage in two petit slices. Delicious garlic, herbs and buttery crust create a true taste-piquing appetizer, with every component made in-house.
The kitchen is overseen by chef Dagoberto Trucios-Cruz, whose food has drawn a loyal following along with Frederic Kieffer at Artisan in the Delamar hotel in Southport. The pastry crust? That was courtesy of chef Ruben Palma, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Mexico, former pastry chef of the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun, Greenwich’s Versailles, and Grammie’s, the Westport ghost kitchen delivering doughnuts, croissants, cronuts and chorizo biscuit sandwiches to stay-at-home locals. “Dago threw so much at the menu with his experience, he runs the kitchen completely, handles all our daily specials,” Gabriele says. “Ruben swore by him, and within 24 hours I hired him.”
As to those pastries? Gabriele says he regularly does five soufflés a day. “Most places don’t even do one anymore. They call me ‘Danny Dessert’ at this point.”
The Italian steak house aspect is a centerpiece at the restaurant, which means options include pasta dishes, seafood beyond the usual lobster and shrimp, and of course a floor-length wine list.
Speaking of centerpieces, each setting at Gabriele’s meets nearly eye level with immense, 32-ounce balloon glasses. These aren’t for show, beyond connoting how seriously the place takes its commitment to vino. You’ll use them over the course of dinner and maybe, possibly, pour an entire bottle into one just to see if it will fit, which it does.
The ahi tartare arrives in a crispy wonton shell on a foundation of mashed avocado, the pink cubes of tuna mixed with cucumber and radish, adding a bright vegetal crunch. We quickly demolish the shell and appetizer alike. I like both the dish and presentation, but you might opt for the grilled octopus, or house specialty giant meatball, with whipped rosemary ricotta.
When at a steak house, it’s conventional to eat steak, and here you may choose from Italian Piedmontese beef, American wagyu from Premier Farms, or genuine Japanese A5 Kobe, complete and pedigreed with a certificate from each cut presented at your table. I choose a bone-in filet mignon, and my dining partner the Berkshire pork chop, with à la carte sides of broccoli rabe, sautéed mushrooms, and Gabriele’s XXL baked potato. I enjoy the extra umami hit of mushrooms with steak, and the garlic and oil rabe choice is done to have something green on the table, akin to Winston Churchill’s habit of nodding in the direction of the vermouth when he made a martini. The steak is juicy and increasingly marbled the closer to the bone, possessed of a concentration of flavor that comes with dry aging, and done to an exact medium-rare. Everything as it should be. The pork chop is outstanding. Served with multicolored fingerling potatoes and wilted spinach, the chop is coated in a deliciously savory cherry-pepper sauce. I am allowed two bites of this, and each one sparks envy.
The house special XXL potato lives up to its name. About the size of a child’s Nerf football, each one is actually two large potatoes, scooped out, diced, mixed with bacon, crème fraiche and coarse ground black pepper, then refilled and baked to a brown crust. It’s delicious, and easily enough for a table of four to share.
“What intrigued me about Westport,” says Gabriele, “is our Greenwich location was very celebrity-driven: Alex Rodriguez, Robert DeNiro, all these people coming in from New York. I saw this place — it was Paul Newman’s Dressing Room, I saw the capacity — I had to do it.”
Gabriele says he gets a great feeling from the customers who have come in since opening, and wants them to feel welcomed and happy in return. He retained the services of Israel Vasquez, who worked as a valet at Gabriele’s of Greenwich for 10 years. “All the ballplayers, everyone knows him. Again, it’s about the feel,” Gabriele says. “He’s the first and last person they see here. I have guys in the kitchen who have worked with me for 32 years. Staff, customers, it’s all about relationships with me. They go a long way.”
Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse
27 Powers Court, Westport
203-454-4922, gabrielesofwestportct.com, @gabrielesofwestport on Instagram
Open for dinner Tue.–Sun.
Wheelchair accessible