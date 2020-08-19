The story
Nearly four months behind schedule, Major League Baseball finally started its season in late July. And since baseball and hot dogs go hand in hand, it seemed only natural to head to Milford to check out Dogtown. An unpretentious hot dog stand that opened in December 2017, Dogtown also has shakes, floats, burgers and sandwiches.
But when you call yourself Dogtown, let’s be frank, we’re here for one reason.
Our visit
There are eight specialty dogs ($4.25-$5.25) on the menu — Dogtown serves New Britain-based Martin Rosol’s — in addition to the Freestyle Dog ($3.75), which allows you to create your own from a selection of 14 toppings. I defer to the chef and order a home run of a foursome — Danger Dog (bacon, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, mayo, mustard, ketchup), Zephyr Dog (chili, American cheese, grilled onions, hot pepper relish), Yuppie Dog (bacon, sauerkraut, raw onion, sweet cucumber relish, mustard) and the Notorious D.O.G. (red onion sauce, sauerkraut, hot pepper relish, mustard). The dogs are split and grilled, the buns are buttered and toasted yet still soft, and the toppings are on point in both flavor and ratio. If pressed for a recommendation I would pick the Zephyr due to the beautiful marriage of the chili and hot pepper relish.
Eat in or take out?
There are five picnic tables with umbrellas at the stand, but it’s a quick drive to the ocean if you want to take your dogs for a walk on the beach. Dogtown also operates a food truck for special events. Finally, a dog that comes when you call.
Dogtown
664 New Haven Ave., Milford
203-767-2895, dogtownct.com
Open daily for lunch
Wheelchair accessible