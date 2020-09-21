Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill, Fairfield
The story
Marcia Calisman, a health coach, her husband, chef Ronen Yur, and their son, Idan Mitchel, opened Yalla in 2018. The restaurant features built-to-order bowls, wraps, pita and salads. Customers choose their hummus — options include traditional as well as a turmeric-carrot variety — a protein and toppings. For proteins, there are multiple falafel offerings, chicken shawarma, shakshuka and more. Toppings include tabbouleh, Israeli and beet salad and baba ghanoush. Mitchel says the build-your-own style is inspired by his mother’s experience as a health coach and allows the restaurant to cater to any dietary need.
The visit
“For us, every meal has to be very vibrant,” Mitchel says. “My mom always says that your meal should look like a rainbow.” Whether eating chicken shawarma, tasting one of the hummuses, or indulging in halvah, a fudge-esque dessert made from sesame paste, we’ve been consistently impressed with the Mediterranean-by-way-of-Israel flavors featured here. There are many excellent Middle Eastern restaurants in the state, but Yalla offers some of the most colorful, unique and flavorful options around.
Eat in or take out?
While Yalla has some limited indoor seating and ample outdoor seating for those who want to eat on-premise, carry-out business has always been the restaurant’s focus. We’ve opted for takeout or delivery during our trips. Yalla works with all the major delivery services in Fairfield and surrounding towns, and the food carries well.
Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill
222 Post Road, Fairfield
203-292-8822, yallaorganicfood.com
Open for lunch and dinner daily