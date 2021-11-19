It’s early evening and Good Old Days in Newtown is hopping. Prince’s “Purple Rain” is playing over the loudspeaker and co-owner and chef Matt Stanczak can be heard singing along from the open kitchen. A bartender mixes drinks, and a striking mural of Anthony Bourdain, or rather a mural of Bourdain’s head on the body of the Hindu god Shiva, overlooks the whole scene.
As good as those cocktails are and as intriguing as the speakeasy-esque, hideaway space is, I’m not here for either. It’s the pizza that has drawn me back repeatedly since the restaurant opened in the final days of 2020.
Stanczak is something of a pizza-making legend in western Connecticut. In 2009 he opened Stanziato’s in Danbury, an immensely popular neo Neapolitan-style pizza joint and beer bar that helped usher in the decade for area diners. The pizzas were ultra thin and individual-sized, staff wore flannel, ingredients were sourced to local farms and the bar menu helped introduce many in the area to craft beer, earning the restaurant praise from this magazine and The New York Times.
Stanczak sold Stanziato’s in 2015 and briefly ran a food truck called Eggz. However, he returned to brick-and-mortar restaurants in late December 2020 when he opened Good Old Days Pizzeria & Cocktail Den in the lower level of the former Inn at Newtown. Stanczak partnered with chef Clark Neugold and wife Kate, the husband and wife who also own a new restaurant upstairs called Marygold’s on Main and The Foundry Kitchen & Tavern across town.
Good Old Days offers two types of pizza. The descriptively titled “thin and crispy” pies that Stanczak describes as somewhat similar in style to those available at legendary Connecticut pizza joint Colony, and square pizzas that are influenced by Detroit-style pan pizzas. The thin pies are good, and unusual for the area, but the square pies might just be Stanczak’s magnum opus.
“We don’t really do classic Detroit; I think it’s more of a hybrid of a grandma, Sicilian and a Detroit,” he tells me. (“Grandma” pizzas are thin, rectangular pies reminiscent of pizza baked at home by Italian women lacking pizza ovens.) “I started with those black steel pans which they traditionally use in the Detroit styles because you get that olive oil crust, the cheese goes down into the corners and you get what they call a frico crust which is like the cheese caramelizing.”
He adds that the dough is light and airy. “It’s not as thick as a Sicilian. It’s a little thinner than a grandma.”
Whatever you call them, the square pies are unique and impossible to forget. Similar enough to Sicilian-style pizza to fulfill a craving for a Sicilian slice, the pies feature a holy trinity of flavor consisting of that light and crisp crust, the golden brown frico cheese and a house red or vodka sauce that bursts with tomato-forward freshness.
Though Good Old Days sources from many area farms, the sauces are made from canned California tomatoes, and the secret to the red sauce is letting the tomato flavor shine, Stanczak says. “It’s not like a cooked tomato sauce, like a ragu, or like a pasta sauce, so you get that fresh bright, raw, acidic, sweet flavor. You really taste the tomato, nothing’s dulled or muted.”
Both sauces will soon be jarred and available for home use by customers. I’ll be buying these in bulk when they become available; they’re that good.
White pies are also featured on the menu and although Stanczak is good at mixing and matching flavors, I don’t recommend forgoing one of the red sauces. During one trip, I ordered the Bikini Bod, a sesame seed crust topped with honey, basil, rosemary and mozzarella, that a server told me was a fan favorite. But the ingredients didn’t mesh for my taste, and I was left missing those divine red pies.
Beyond the pizza, there is an assortment of salads, which change seasonally and are among the best around, featuring a garden’s worth of ingredients from local farms such as Bethel’s Holbrook Farm. Garlic knots and pizza rolls round out a small but excellent food menu.
On the beverage side, Stanczak continues to offer excellent craft beers. Newtown breweries such as NewSylum Brewing Co. and Reverie Brewing Co. appear alongside interesting brews from establishments across the state and beyond. And the restaurant’s cocktail game is strong.
“They’re like a chef of liquids,” Stanczak says of his mixologists, who utilize seasonal ingredients in the restaurant’s ever-changing bar menu. While some craft cocktail programs get lost in these ingredients, and the flavor of alcohol gets drowned out, you can still taste the booze in the offerings at Good Old Days. Bourdain’s Way, a gin- and Aperol-powered cocktail, is a good, light option, as is the mezcal-and-yellow chartreuse mash-up Naked and Famous.
When I ask Stanczak what drew him back to operating a restaurant after a few years away, he talks about his passion for food and about passing on what he’s learned in 20-plus years in the industry to up-and-coming cooks and chefs hungry to learn. He tells me how, like so many other restaurants, Good Old Days has struggled with staffing and he has had to put in 60-plus-hour weeks.
But Stanczak is not complaining. “This is who I am,” he says. “I just love food and it sucks you back in.”
Good Old Days Pizzeria & Cocktail Den
19 Main St., Newtown
203-491-2920, goodolddayspizza.com
Hours: Dinner Wed.–Thu. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 4–9:30 p.m., Sat. 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m., Sun. 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
Wheelchair accessible