Here's a look at some new restaurants that have recently opened around Connecticut.

Black Rock Social House, Bridgeport

Black Rock Social House.jpg

“Noshables” at Black Rock Social House include frito misto (right) with shrimp, calamari and peppers. At left is an octopus salad.

Mark Turocy’s Bridgeport gastropub, which opened March 15 in the former Walrus & Carpenter space, is entirely gluten-free. Upscale comfort foods with international influence include “noshables” like togarashi-spiced confit chicken wings, short rib galbi and crispy Yukon potato with Peruvian huancaina sauce, and entrées like shepherd’s pie with ground lamb and beef, shrimp with housemade fettuccine, a mushroom risotto with truffle butter and bouillabaisse. The bar even offers special gluten-removed draft beer from Bristol’s Firefly Hollow Brewing Co., along with craft cocktails and a global wine list. 2895 Fairfield Ave., 203-549-8333

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun

Peking Duck for Two.jpg

Peking duck is a specialty at TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, which opened March 23 at Mohegan Sun.

The 300-seat Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge, which opened March 23 at the resort casino, offers specialties like satay of Chilean sea bass, lobster wontons, Peking duck, crispy snapper in “sand” (crispy minced garlic, dried chinese olive) and its signature “tuna sashimi Pringle,” with raw tuna atop a wonton pressed into a potato chip shape. At the bar, there’s an extensive sake selection alongside a lineup of signature cocktails. 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, 860-862-0888

Seed 41, Collinsville

The next iteration of Francesca’s Wine Bar & Bistro has a new address on Bridge Street, but the faces behind it are familiar: owner Mike Butler and his chef/co-owner son Sean. The eatery opened in early March with a takeout-only menu to start, with entrées like pan-roasted halibut, orange-glazed salmon, chicken and biscuits and braised short rib, and pastas, including a Bolognese and scampi with butter-poached shrimp. The Butlers plan to open the dining room later this spring. 41 Bridge St., 860-352-8157 

Raphaël’s Bakery, Greenwich

gt122120bakery-5001.jpg

Owner Raphaël Dequeker btrings out a fresh tray of desserts beside his wife and business co-owner Charlotte Dequeker at the opening of Raphaël's Bakery in Greenwich.

The bakery, which opened in late December, brings the flavors of Brittany, France, to Greenwich courtesy of Raphaël Dequeker. Hand-crafted French pastries and sweets include kouign-amann, napoleons, macarons, eclairs and croissants, along with freshly baked baguettes and brioche. 146 Mason St., 203-485-0450

Wurst Haus, West Hartford

wursthaus.jpg

Wurst Haus opens in West Hartford March 31, bringing Bavarian cuisine and European beers to the town’s center.

Scheduled to open March 31, Wurst Haus unleashes Bavarian cuisine and German beer on West Hartford Center, joining its sister restaurant Union Kitchen on LaSalle Road in the former McLadden’s space. It’s a spinoff of Bean Restaurant Group’s Student Prince & The Fort in Springfield, Massachusetts, with hearty favorites like Bavarian pretzels, fried Camembert, wursts and other sausages, an assortment of schnitzels and Belgian fries. 37 LaSalle Road

My Wife Didn’t Cook at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills

Devione and Jaci Tanksley opened a second location of their New Britain soul food restaurant in the Buckland Hills mall food court in February. The menu offers crave-worthy fare like barbecue ribs, wings, fried catfish and whiting and complementing sides: collard greens, mac and cheese, rice, cornbread and yams with banana pudding for dessert. 194 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester, 860-783-8812

Leeanne Griffin is the food and consumer reporter for Hearst Connecticut, handling coverage of restaurant openings and closings, trends, events and general news about Connecticut food and beverage businesses.

You can subscribe to Connecticut Magazine here, or find the current issue on sale hereSign up for our newsletter to get our latest and greatest content delivered right to your inbox. Have a question or comment? Email editor@connecticutmag.com. And follow us on Facebook and Instagram @connecticutmagazine and Twitter @connecticutmag.