Ignazio’s, Westport
833 Post Road E., 203-557-8954
A beloved Brooklyn pizza spot has opened a new location in Westport. According to CTBites.com, owner Lewis Termini was inspired to open the original after trying the pizza at Grimaldi’s and deciding he could do better. Toppings include bacon and white clam.
What caught our eye: This may be Connecticut Magazine, but we love us some New York-style pizza, and have long been fans of Grimaldi’s. We’re eager to stop by Ignacio’s.
Elicit Brewing, Manchester
165 Adams St., 860-791-8440, elicitbrewing.com
The newest restaurant from Eli’s Restaurant Group is an American-style beer garden and brewery. Food options include pizza, sandwiches, small plates, wings and pretzels, all served in a showstopping space that started generating buzz the moment it opened.
What caught our eye: Everything. It has beer, pretzels and pizza … do we need to keep going?
Taco Co. Tequila Cantina, Shelton
391 Bridgeport Ave., 203-712-7636, tacoco.com
Fresh-made corn tortillas are one of the highlights at this new taco and tequila bar from Kurt Popick, who also owns Prime One Eleven in Trumbull. Chef Matt Storch, owner of Match in Norwalk, consulted on the restaurant’s menu development. In addition to classic tacos, there are creative offerings like a Peking duck taco and chicken and waffle taco.
What caught our eye: The space looks great and it’s easy to see the team here is serious about tacos, which is music to our ears.
El Pollo Guapo, Glastonbury
347 New London Tpke., 860-781-8356, elpolloguapo.com
This fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant has already won us over with its Hartford and Wethersfield locations. Now it’s bringing its chicken, rice, fried plantains, guac and other mouthwatering sides to a new area.
What caught our eye: Guapo is a favorite in our office, so we were excited to see a new location open.
Cotton Hollow Kitchen, South Glastonbury
840 Main St., 860-781-8555, cottonhollowkitchen.com
Couple Mark Conley and Joanne Tan own this new restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and locally sourced cuisine. Conley is the former managing partner at Max Amore and Max Fish, and his new restaurant features dishes like shrimp and grits, Korean fried chicken and bacon-wrapped meatloaf.
What caught our eye: The owners have a great background in the industry, and the space, cocktails and menu are all appealing.
Dish ’n Dat, Canton
144 Albany Tpke., 860-693-4927, dishbarandgrill.com/dishndat
This beloved modern-day diner has moved down the road from its original location. Owned by the team behind Dish Bar & Grill and Sorella in Hartford, the restaurant features breakfast all day, scratch soups and a variety of burgers and sandwiches.
What caught our eye: This restaurant is an area favorite and we’re looking forward to trying out its new digs.
Is there a new restaurant you recommend? Email eofgang@connecticutmag.com.