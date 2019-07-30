A monthly look at what’s new and exciting on the Connecticut dining scene
Céntrico Taqueria & Tequila Bar, Bethel
The name tells you pretty much all you need to know about this new restaurant from Vincent Cappelletti, owner of Lucas Local in Newtown. Tequila and tacos are the specialties here. There is also fresh guacamole, ceviche and a drink menu that includes margaritas made with lime juice, not sugary mixes.
55 Stony Hill Road, 203-456-3952, centricoct.com
Little Beet Table, Greenwich
This is the first Connecticut Little Beet Table restaurant and the third overall. It joins existing locations in Chicago and New York City. It will feature a full bar and restaurant with food that is 100 percent gluten-free. Specialties include ricotta with rhubarb jam, roasted shrimp salad and broccoli pizzetta.
376 Greenwich Ave., 203-405-5787, thelittlebeettable.com
Ranch House Pizza, Hartford
This new pizza restaurant offers an assortment of classic pies and toppings as well as less common options such as a taco pizza, Philly cheesesteak pizza and the sometimes-maligned, sometimes-beloved Hawaiian pizza. Owner Rick Ghotra formerly owned Paul’s Ranch House on Main Street.
17 Asylum St., 860-419-5100
Chocoylatte Gourmet, Greenwich
Sweets and coffee lovers in the Cos Cob neighborhood of Greenwich can rejoice. This new spot brings an assortment of handmade and freshly baked desserts, cookies, pastries and assorted fine chocolates. There will also be gluten-free and lactose-free options. It was opened by Kelly Dantas, a food enthusiast and Greenwich resident who has traveled the world and sampled chocolate from 180 different suppliers.
121 E. Putnam Ave., 203-900-1622, chocoylatte.com
Know of a new Connecticut restaurant? Email Erik Ofgang at eofgang@connecticutmag.com.