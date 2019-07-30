Little Beat Table

Little Beet Table in Greenwich features food that is 100 percent gluten-free.

 

 Front of House

A monthly look at what’s new and exciting on the Connecticut dining scene 

Céntrico Taqueria & Tequila Bar, Bethel

The name tells you pretty much all you need to know about this new restaurant from Vincent Cappelletti, owner of Lucas Local in Newtown. Tequila and tacos are the specialties here. There is also fresh guacamole, ceviche and a drink menu that includes margaritas made with lime juice, not sugary mixes.

55 Stony Hill Road, 203-456-3952, centricoct.com

Little Beet Table, Greenwich 

This is the first Connecticut Little Beet Table restaurant and the third overall. It joins existing locations in Chicago and New York City. It will feature a full bar and restaurant with food that is 100 percent gluten-free. Specialties include ricotta with rhubarb jam, roasted shrimp salad and broccoli pizzetta.

376 Greenwich Ave., 203-405-5787, thelittlebeettable.com

Ranch House Pizza, Hartford 

This new pizza restaurant offers an assortment of classic pies and toppings as well as less common options such as a taco pizza, Philly cheesesteak pizza and the sometimes-maligned, sometimes-beloved Hawaiian pizza. Owner Rick Ghotra formerly owned Paul’s Ranch House on Main Street. 

17 Asylum St., 860-419-5100

Chocoylatte Gourmet, Greenwich 

Sweets and coffee lovers in the Cos Cob neighborhood of Greenwich can rejoice. This new spot brings an assortment of handmade and freshly baked desserts, cookies, pastries and assorted fine chocolates. There will also be gluten-free and lactose-free options. It was opened by Kelly Dantas, a food enthusiast and Greenwich resident who has traveled the world and sampled chocolate from 180 different suppliers. 

121 E. Putnam Ave., 203-900-1622, chocoylatte.com

Know of a new Connecticut restaurant? Email Erik Ofgang at eofgang@connecticutmag.com.

Tags

The senior writer at Connecticut Magazine, Erik is the co-author of Penguin Random House’s “The Good Vices” and author of “Buzzed” and “Gillette Castle.” He is also an adjunct professor at WCSU’s MFA Program and Quinnipiac University