Square Peg Pizzeria, Glastonbury
1001 Hebron Ave., 860-286-0415, squarepegpizzeria.com
For his newest venture, Tyler Anderson, one of Connecticut’s most celebrated chefs, and his business partner are AJ Aurrichio are teaming with Dante Cistulli, formerly of West Hartford’s Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar. The result is a sleek bar and Italian restaurant specializing in a wood-fired pizza offering “square” Sicilian-style pies in addition to the more common round pies.
What caught our eye: We’re fans of Anderson’s previous restaurants and keep an eye on all his restaurant ventures. Plus this place has arcade games.
Tasty Yolk, Bridgeport
2992 Fairfield Ave., 203-545-9311, thetastyyolk.com
Tasty Yolk’s egg sandwiches are so beloved the company has three food trucks going simultaneously. Now it has added a brick-and-mortar location in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch with a specialty in egg sandwiches created by chef and co-owner Eric Felitto, who won Food Network’s Chopped.
What caught our eye: Tasty Yolk has long been one of our favorite egg sandwich options. We’re excited that now we always know where to find them.
Barrel & Vine, Berlin
1861 Berlin Tpke., 860-259-6152, barrelvinebistro.com
This New American restaurant will feature an ever-changing menu of locally sourced cuisine served alongside craft beer and cocktails. It is housed in a beautifully renovated space on the Berlin Turnpike.
What caught our eye: It’s nice to see certain areas of the Berlin Turnpike modernized and we drove past this destination many times as it was being renovated.
Carlson's Landing, Essex
63 Main St., 860-767-2727, carlsonslanding.com
This ambitious new waterside restaurant aims to be a destination. Housed at the historic Essex Boat Works, it overlooks the Connecticut River and features “land and sea” items. The impressive dining room features custom furniture by cabinetmaker Bruce Therrott and artwork from Melissa Barbieri, whose son Colt Taylor is the chef at The Essex and Los Charros Cantina. She also did the artwork at those Essex spots.
What caught our eye: When we hear the words “Connecticut River views” and “restaurant” in the same sentence, we ALWAYS pay attention.
Viron Rondo Osteria, Cheshire
1721 Highland Ave., 203-439-2727
Originally opened in 2014, this restaurant has been so popular it has recently undergone major renovations. These include an outdoor seating area complete with a square marble bar, a new dining room with a 13-foot, 380-light bulb chandelier and a new 3,000-square-foot underground kitchen that will help the restaurant host weddings and cater events.
What caught our eye: Viron is a favorite of locals and the scope of these recent renovations is just impressive.
Is there a new restaurant you recommend? Email Erik Ofgang at eofgang@connecticutmag.com.